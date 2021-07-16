Irene Asare: Human Resource expert appointed HR Director at BBC

Human Resource expert, Irene Asare, has been appointed the HR Director on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Board

She will be responsible for all HR tasks across broadcasting news at the BBC

Asare is an HR expert and founder of CarvinClay People Development

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Human Resource (HR) expert, Irene Asare, has been appointed the HR Director on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Board, elkayghana.wordpress.com reports.

The HR colossus will be responsible for all HR tasks across broadcasting news at the BBC.

Irene Asare's appointment adds to the list of Ghanaians, including the late Komla Afeke Dumor, who have worked at the international news network.

Irene Asare: Ghanaian HR expert appointed HR Director At BBC. Image: elkayghana.wordpress.com

Source: UGC

Background

The Ghanaian HR colossus has years of experience as an HR professional and has overseen the transformation of many organisations across Europe and Africa, including Vodafone, Tullow Oil, and Standard Bank Group.

Her recent appointment adds to her tall achievements in the media. As a business owner, she founded CarvinClay People Development, an HR and people development consultancy, and runs an HR mentoring programme, according to elkayghana.wordpress.com

She earned Global Executive Master Business Administration (GEMBA), Business Administration and Management from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

Irene Asare also has a master's in Human Resource Management from Kingston University in the United Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Meet the incredible Dr. Sebopetsa, Global Principal Award 2021 recipient

An amazing educator has been recognized by a panel of his peers. The incredible Mr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa is the winner of the Global Principal Award 2021.

Heading to their official website, The South African Council of Educators thanked the Limpopo Principal for his dedication to the profession. The prestigious award saw Dr. Sebopetsa beat out contenders from all across the country.

"Dr. Sebopetsa is the principal of Rathaga Primary School at Ga Mokwasele, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo province. He was recognised for excellent leadership acumen, winner spirit, significant work, and contribution in the field of Education." the council said.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za