Meet the Incredible Dr. Sebopetsa, Global Principal Award 2021 Recipient

A dedicated teacher has been honoured for his hard work and service at this years Global Principal Awards

Mr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa bagged the prestigious achievement that saw him beat out many talented educators

The South African Council of Educators has gone on to detail the teachers positive attributes which won him the award

An amazing educator has been recognized by a panel of his peers. The incredible Mr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa is the winner for the Global Principal Award 2021.

Heading to their official website, The South African Council of Educators thanked the limpopo Principal for his dedication the the profession. The prestigious award saw Dr. Sebopetsa beat out contenders from all across the country.

"Dr. Sebopetsa is the principal of Rathaga Primary School at Ga Mokwasele, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo province. He was recognised for excellent leadership acumen, winner spirit, significant work, and contribution in the field of Education." the council said.

It seems the teacher has definitely touched the hearts and minds of many of his pupils, described as hardworking, selfless and having a fearless spirit. The shapes of young minds are surely in good hands with Dr. Sebopetsa.

"Your award is reflective of your hard work, selflessness and a fearless spirit. In winning this award, you raised the South African flag very high and made the teaching profession proud. SACE joins the entire basic education sector in celebrating your heartwarming achievement " they added.

