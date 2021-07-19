2 Kaizer Chiefs Players Off to Tokyo Olympics to Play for SA U/23 Side

Two Kaizer Chiefs players will get the chance to showcase their talent during the Tokyo Olympics, according to the club

Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will be joining the South African U/23 team during the world tournament

Even though they lost the CAF Champions League final, the players will get the chance for glory once again at the Olympics

At lunchtime on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler and midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo left their Amakhosi teammates in Casablanca, Morocco, on their journey to Tokyo.

The duo will fly via Istanbul, Turkey, to join the South African under-23 team, which is already in Japan for the Olympic Games. They should arrive at 7:20pm on Monday evening, Tokyo time, with coach David Notoane and the rest of the group.

Despite the Chiefs' loss to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final in Casablanca, Ngcobo remains positive and excited to represent South Africa in the Games, according to the Kaizer Chiefs website.

"It’s a great opportunity to be going to the Olympics. Playing in the Champions League final was another great experience, which I am grateful and happy for. Now, I am looking for some game time in Tokyo and to improve my own game,” said Ngcobo just before he headed for the airport," said Ngcobo before heading to the airport.

The national U/23 team will begin its campaign against hosts Japan on Thursday, July 22nd, before facing fellow Group A rivals France and Mexico later this month according to KickOff.

