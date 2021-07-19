Arsenal are in the market for a right-back to replace Hector Bellerin who has been tipped to leave the Emirates

Inter Milan are believed to be angling for the services of Bellerin who has spent almost a decade with The Gunners

According to reports, the north Londoners have since set their sights on Sergiño Dest to succeed the Spaniard

Dest joined Barcelona last October from Ajax Amsterdam and was integral in their Copa del Rey triumph last season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest this summer, reports in Spain suggest.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new defender to play on the right to replace Hector Bellerin who is on the verge of leaving the Emirates.

Sergiño Dest has spent nearly a year at Barcelona after joining The Catalans in October, last year, from Ajax Amsterdam in a £23 million deal. Image: Pressinphoto.

Source: Getty Images

Bellerin has been linked with a stunning move to Inter Milan to succeed Achraf Hakimi who recently quit the Serie A club for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Metro UK now reports the Gunners are assessing their options and have renewed their interest in Dest for the role. While Bayern Munich and Juventus are also believed to have made an approach, Sport claims the Barca star is keen to stay at Camp Nou.

However, the La Liga giants are looking to offload a number of players to balance their books and the sale of Dest is expected to fetch the club around £25 million.

Dest has spent nearly a year at Barcelona having joined them last October from Ajax Amsterdam in a £23 million deal. The United States international was pivotal in the Catalan club's Copa del Rey glory last season.

Inter confirm Bellerin interest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Inter Milan chief Beppe Morota has confirmed the Italian club are looking to sign Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

“Bellerin is a player we are following, but I can’t say any more," he told Sky Sports Italy.

Marotta further revealed Inter are keeping tabs on Manchester United left-back Alex Telles who only moved to Old Trafford last summer.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za