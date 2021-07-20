Get amazing details about the life and career of Islam Makhachev. Islam is a professional mixed martial artist and Sambo competitor. He currently fights in the Lightweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). His rise to stardom has not been easy as some may want to think. This article has all that you need to know about his life and career.

Islam currently fights in the Lightweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

This phenomeon of an athlete started his journey at an early age. But how old is Islam Makhachev? He was born on September 27, 1991. He is, therefore, 29 years of age as of 2021. Get more about his early life and career below.

Islam Makhachev profiles

Real Name: Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev

Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev Birth Date: September 27 1991

September 27 1991 Islam Makhachev age: 29 Years (As of 2021)

29 Years (As of 2021) Birth Place: Makhachkala, Russia

Makhachkala, Russia Nationality: Russian

Russian Profession: Martial Artist

Martial Artist Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sun sign: Libra

Libra Height : 5’ 10”

: 5’ 10” Weight: 70 kg (155 lbs)

70 kg (155 lbs) Chest Size: 40 inches

40 inches Waist Size: 34 inches

34 inches Biceps Size: 16.5 inches

16.5 inches Shoe Size: 11 (U.S.)

11 (U.S.) Hair Color: Black

Black Eye Color: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Body Type : Athletic

: Athletic Brother: Bulat

Bulat Marital Status: Married

Married Source of wealth: MMA fighter

MMA fighter Facebook: @IslamMakhachevUFC

@IslamMakhachevUFC Instagram: Official @islam_makhachev

Background info

He is a Muslim, born in Makhachkala, Dagestan ASSR in Russia. He holds Russian nationality and belongs to the Lak ethnicity. However, he grew up in the remote village of Burshi. While there, he received the lifechanging opportunity to train in martial arts and also competed in combat sambo.

Islam Makhachev career

Makhachev, a Russian professional mixed martial artist. Photo: @Ramazanovich

He started his professional fighting on February 12, 2011. He made his MMA debut against Magomed Bekbolatov in Tsumada Fighting Championship 4 in August 2010. He celebrated the win for the fight via unanimous decision.

In his second fight, he faced Mansour Barnaoui. Luckily, he went ahead and won the contest with another unanimous decision. In May 2015, he made his UFC debut against Leo Kuntz at UFC 187. He won via submission.

Islam Makhachev loss

Makhachev, a Russian professional mixed martial artist. Photo: @Ramazanovich

Besides having won almost all his fights, he has lost only one. In October 2015, he suffered the first loss of his career against Adriano Martins at UFC 192. He lost by first-round technical knockout.

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

In April 2016, he tested positive for the banned substance anti-ischemic, meldonioum, and his fights against Drew Dober was cancelled.

In 2017, he pulled off from his bout against Michelo Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 115, citing a religious reason.

In 2018, he defeated Kajan Johnson. In 2019, he was pulled out from his bout against Francisco Trinalso due to undisclosed reasons.

In April 2020, he did not fight with Alexander Hernandez due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, he was expected to face Rafael dos Anjos, but the fight was postponed after Rafael tested positive to COVID-19.

Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises

In March 2021, he defeated Drew Dober via submission. Later in July same year, he defeated Thiago Moises at UFC on ESPN 26 again via submission. The two put on quite the performance.

Islam Makhachev vs khabib Nurmagomedov

Is Islam Makhachev related to Khabib? The two are childhood friends. Nurmagomedov reveals that Islam lived next door to him and have known each other for more than 20 years. They also used to train together since they were young and they still do up to date.

Islam Makhachev record

Islam currently fights in the Lightweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Photo: @Ramazanovich

Islam Makhachev ranking

As of July 2021, he has recorded 20 wins and one loss in his MMA career. Besides, he also ranks number 9 in the UFC lightweight rankings. In addition, he is regarded as one of the best fighters in Russia.

Islam Makhachev net worth

Islam currently fights in the Lightweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Photo: @Ramazanovich

Islam is guesstimated to be worth between $1 million - $5 million as of 2021. Islam Makhachev last fight earnings have been pinned at $105,000. According to Sports Daily, the boxer has earned over $460,500 throughout his succesful UFC career.

Above are some fascinating details you would love to know about the legendary Islam Makhachev, a Russian professional mixed martial artist. He is also a Sambo competitor and is a Combat Sambo World Champion. We wishes him the best as he continues with his fighting career.

