George Ayisi Boateng: Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa Bags PhD at 75

His Excellency George Ayisi Boateng, Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, has bagged his PhD at the age of 75

The ambitious man initially got his first degree at UEW in 2009 after which he finished his MBA at KNUST in the year 2011

Dr Boateng then went to the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa where he has just graduated with his PhD

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency George Ayisi Boateng, has succeeded in getting his PhD at the age of 75 after he bagged a Bachelor's degree at 64 and got his MBA at age 67.

The deputy online editor for Graphic, Enoch Darfah Frimpong, who recounted the inspirational story, also indicated Dr Boateng obtained his PhD from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa.

According to graphic.com.gh, the "self-made personality" commonly referred to as "Onipa Nua" had struggled through life to make it because his father died when he was in primary three and had to be raised up by a single mother.

Dr George Ayisi Boateng who is one of the founders of the New Patriotic Party graduated from the Benkum Secondary School at Larteh, Akuapem in the Eastern Region in 1968.

Dr Boateng's education history

However, it was not until 2005 that he enrolled for a first-degree course using his A-Level certificate coupled with his status as a mature student at the University of Education, Winneba.

The ambitious old man then got his Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) at age 64 in 2009 after which he enrolled for his Master of Business Administration postgraduate course at KNUST for evening lectures and successfully completed it in 2011.

What he said after bagging a PhD

For being allowed to combine his political positions with his academic pursuits, Dr Boateng had a word for Ghana's president.

“So I dedicate it to my family and President Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity. Had it not been him, I'd not have been able to pursue that career,” he said.

Dr George Ayisi Boateng is not a man who is popular on social media despite the fact that he is a high-ranking political official.

