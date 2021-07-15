34-year-old Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, is a self-made millionaire who made his money through his artworks

He has established an art centre in the Northern Region of Ghana where he has 6 different aircrafts

Ibrahim studied Painting and Sculpture at KNUST and is currently pursuing a PhD in the same school

Ibrahim Mahama, a 34-year-old Ghanaian artist who lives in Tamale has narrated how he was able to set up an expensive arts centre in the Northern Region through his art.

Narrating his story in an interview on the YouTube channel, Exposed By Bebs, Ibrahim said he has been able to sell artwork for $ 1,000,000 and others at lower but expensive prices.

Ibrahim who interestingly shares the same name with Former President John Mahama's brother was able to acquire six different aircraft ranging between $10,000 to $20,000 each for his art centre.

According to the 34-year-old, he hopes to inspire hope and life in the Northern part of Ghana where he has already acquired 100 acres of land for different big-time projects.

The six aircrafts at Ibrahim's art centre used to be mobile but had been reportedly kept at the Kotoka International Airport for so long that they started getting rusty.

Now, the young man allows school children and other locals to explore them at no cost, hoping it will make them dream big.

Ibrahim Mahama was born in Tamale but raised in Accra.

He attended Pope John's Secondary School in Koforidua after which he went to KNUST in 2006 to study Painting and Sculpture, followed by his master's degree and PhD.

