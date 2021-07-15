Meet Katlego: Young Man Inspires Hope in His Community, Set Tongues Wagging

Katlego Mohloding has decided to create an opportunity for himself amid high unemployment in the country

The student secured an unused piece of land on his former school’s premises to use for farming

Mohloding harvested 3 000 cabbages and taught the pupils about agriculture

By Manare Matabola - Freelance Journalist

Katlego Mohloding, a Bachelor of Education student, is one of the few South African youth inspiring hope in their respective communities through working the land. Many have waxed lyrically about his work.

Katlego Mohloding came up with a way to generate an income and help teach agriculture to school children. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Born in Thothololo village just outside Makhado, Limpopo, the 21-year-old reveals that he secured an unused piece of land inside Lupenyo primary school to farm on early this year.

As well as frequently providing hands-on agricultural practice for the learners at this school that he also attended as a kid, Katlego has managed to harvest nearly 3000 cabbages towards the tail-end of June.

With the number of unemployed youth in the country growing by the day, it is even impressive to see young people like Katlego doing their bid to fight this, as opposed to only waiting on the government.

Even better, the national lockdown has allowed him to juggle farm work with his studies.

In an Exclusive Interview with Briefly News, Katlego said:

“The reception has been very good, especially from the youth. They have been very supportive, to be honest with you."

He urges the youth to take matters into their own hands. He added to combat the unemployment rate young people should consider employing themselves.

Interestingly, the young farming-sensation has just acquired a new piece of land, not that far from his parents’ place, on which he will soon open a nursery, to cap off a wonderful year that he is having.

In a similar story, Siphugu Mbonalo Steven, a 32-year-old man from Limpopo, recently spoke to Briefly News about how he found himself in the world of farming. In an exclusive interview, he details how he pursued a degree, tried finding a job and ended up in the farming industry.

According to the innovative Siphugu Mbonalo Steven, farming has always been in his family and hence he also had an interest in farming and agriculture.

He also shares some advice with people who wish to move into the farming sector while speaking about some of the hardships he faced.

Source: Briefly.co.za