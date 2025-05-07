A Johannesburg woman shared a clever bathroom hack on her home décor Facebook account, showing how she replaced her toothbrush holder with a wall-mounted option from PEP Home

In the video, @AllthingshomewithMercy shows the R11.99 toothbrush holder that sticks firmly to the wall

South Africans in the comments section had mixed reactions, with some loving the affordable solution, while others noted issues with it sticking to the wall over time

A home décor content creator from Johannesburg has wowed her followers with an incredibly affordable bathroom organisation hack. Content creator @AllthingshomewithMercy, who regularly shares home décor tips, cleaning hacks, and DIY projects, posted a video in May, highlighting a simple but effective toothbrush storage solution from PEP Home.

In the video, the woman first shows herself removing her old cup-style toothbrush holder, with water visibly dripping out as she handles it. She then introduces viewers to her new find: a wall-mounted toothbrush holder from PEP Home that costs just R11.99.

"So, guys, here's a plug for you. This is a toothbrush holder that is 11 rands and 99 cents at PEP Home," she explains in the video. "Just imagine how affordable it is, and it sticks so well. So, I'm no longer going to use cup toothbrush holders because they are just too messy. You can try this out."

The simple plastic holder features five to six holes to hold toothbrushes upright while allowing them to air dry properly. Unlike traditional cup holders that collect water and can become breeding grounds for bacteria, this wall-mounted option keeps brushes elevated and dry.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Proper toothbrush storage

Dental experts recommend storing toothbrushes in a way that allows them to air dry completely between uses. Cup-style holders often trap moisture at the bottom, creating an environment where bacteria can thrive.

The ideal toothbrush storage keeps brushes upright with the bristles facing up, away from bathroom counters, and separated from other toothbrushes to prevent cross-contamination. Wall-mounted holders like the one featured in the video help achieve these goals by keeping brushes elevated and allowing water to drip away from the bristles.

Proper toothbrush storage is also important for maintaining overall bathroom hygiene. Experts advise keeping toothbrushes as far from toilets as possible and replacing brushes every three months for optimal oral care.

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

The comments section revealed diverse reactions to the affordable bathroom solution, with many having bad experiences with the product:

@PhumlaMzayiya kept it simple:

"Love it."

@SlindokuhleNgcobo had a practical question:

"Where will they put the toothpaste?"

@JanetStanley shared her experience:

"Mine keeps falling off."

@RedeemedSoulPatsBanda appreciated the tip:

"Thanks for sharing."

@BeautyGee was a fan of the store:

"PEP Home is making our lives easier yaz, 🥰👌."

@AlexiaNaomiTjiuee had issues with the product:

"Every day, I find it on the floor."

