A local woman has social media buzzing after bagging her impressive PhD from Wits University

The stunner even shared a pretty graduation snap to commemorate the occasion

Mzansi certainly fell in love immediately and headed to the comments section to wish the young professional well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman is serving some serious #blackgirlmagic on our timelines after bagging her PhD in business management. The stunner took to the streets of Johannesburg for a truly inspired grad shoot and captivated Mzansi with her sweet smile.

This woman is celebrating her impressive graduation. Images: @Tumi_Cee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Tumi_Cee shared the good news with the world.

"Today Wits held a virtual graduation ceremony and I officially became Dr Tumi Sebopa #WitsieforLife," she captioned the post.

The beauty also shared a graduation snap. Standing in front of a tall building, the doctor looks absolutely flawless in her bright blue pants suit. Decked in her traditional graduation attire, Tumi carries her celebratory balloons with the utmost pride.

Mzansi social media users were certainly inspired by the young professional. Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@Molenzo4 said:

"Congratulations, one of us made it! Not the end I believe."

@thandi8 said:

"Congratulations Dr. Tumi!"

@DrMolale said:

"Phakathi!!!! Congratulations Doc."

@NANDIDABULA said:

"Yeeeeesssss Dr Tums flying high!! Officially!! Congratulations girlie!!!Incredibly proud!!"

@nqobileprim said:

"Congratulations!!! You are goals. PhD is EVERYTHING!"

@DrGray12072793 said:

"Maximum respect Dr."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Dr Avela Majavu: Village girl’s resilience seriously inspires Mzansi

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that another South African woman has inspired many people following her academic excellence. Dr Avela Majavu says she is just an ordinary village girl as she hails from the rural Centane, in the Eastern Cape.

Majavu says she now holds a PhD in chemistry and explains her journey has not been a smooth one. Her story was documented by Varsity World via Facebook.

The bubbly woman has studied at various institutions such as the Walter Sisulu University, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University as well as Rhodes University.

The post reads:

“I am a village girl “Dr” from Centane, Eastern Cape who has a PhD in Chemistry. It has not been a smooth sailing road of success. I enrolled in a National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry and further studied B-Tech in Analytical Chemistry from Walter Sisulu University in East London. Prior to varsity, I studied physical science in high school using textbooks only. My very first exposure to conduct and being in the laboratory to do experimental work was at Walter Sisulu University.

“It was so fascinating and overwhelming being in a different environment and had to adjust to being taught, by new lecturers. I managed to complete in 5 years including in-service training. In my undergraduate journey, I never went to the library to study as so many people overwhelmed me. I would go there to pick or drop books. I used to isolate myself and learn to use the opportunity to study in my room while everyone is gone.

“Waking up early hours was my time to focus and concentrate more. My classmates used to be amazed at how I passed the exams, as they never see me in the library. I once heard one of them while they were coming from the library in the early hours, “I wonder uzopasa njani ethanda kangaka ulala”. Little did they know my strategy of studying; however, it finally paid off.”

@Methyll Orange said:

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall... Congrats Dr.”

@Xolile Mtuzula said:

“Congra Dr, you are so special to our village. We are proud of you, keep flying the flag of Centane. Our society needs you..”

@Vuyelwa Tembu said:

“Inspiring indeed. This is real life. I know you are in the industry right now and moving up the ladder and clearly unstoppable.”

@Veli Sinqana said:

“Nothing impossible in life, big up Avela. It’s inspiring to hear the story of someone whom we know.”

@Akhona Nkayi said:

“Beautiful story indeed Aviwe. There's no title worthy of your struggles, you have done extraordinary well in this life thing.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za