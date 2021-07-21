DJ Zinhle works hard and it is the one thing so many love about her, however, our boss babe is feeling exhausted

Taking to social media to let fans know that she is going to be taking a break, Zinhle expressed how tired her phone makes her

Fans let Zinhle know that she is so deserving of this break and reminded Zinhle that she doesn’t have to explain herself

DJ Zinhle has been on that grind and it is taking a toll on her. Even boss babes like Zinhle need a break every once in a while.

Taking to social media to express her exhaustion, Zinhle made it known that she turns her phone off just to get a little peace.

DJ Zinhle has decided to turn her phone off just for a bit so that she can unwind because sis is tired. Image: @djzinhle.

Running multiple businesses and being one of Mzansi’s most-followed celebs, Zinhle feels like her phone just never stops ringing, and it is exhausting.

Zinhle posted:

“Switching off my phone gives me so much peace. My phone rings so much it gives me anxiety. Been working nonstop, I'm exhausted. Anyway, take care of yourself.”

Seeing Zinhle’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to let Zinhle know that she is deserving of a break and she shouldn’t have to explain herself.

@healthyfitdee shared some advice with Zinhle on how to manage it all:

@mali_noma told Zinhle to rest:

@Gang247Hustle let Zinhle know that her break is well deserved:

@lulukeeya let Zinhle know that her hustle inspires her:

