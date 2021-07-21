Ex-Buccaneer Lucky Lekgwathi Claims His Friends Looted His Restaurant

Lucky Lekgwathi, who is counting his losses after his restaurant in Kliptown, Soweto was recently looted and damaged, said his friends are to blame

The establishment sustained extensive destruction as the wave of public violence swept through the southwestern township

The former player said he received a call that alerted him to the looting in what was at the time the nearby area from where his eatery is located

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ex-Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi is putting out the claim that some of his friends were among those that recently looted his restaurant in Kliptown, Soweto.

The restaurant, 'Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi', sustained extensive damage as the wave of public violence seen in other parts of Gauteng after it spread from KwaZulu-Natal swept through the southwestern township.

Lucky Lekgwathi has made the claim that some of his friends were among those that recently looted his restaurant in Kliptown, Soweto. Image: @lucky_lekgwathi14/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lekgwathi revealed the update during a discussion about the recent unrest with the premier of the province, David Makhura.

According to TimesLIVE, the former player said he received a call from the centre manager where his eatery is located to alert him to looting in what was at the time the nearby area.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"I got a call that they are looting in Kliptown. I didn’t go because he said they were not looting at our centre. But after a few hours, he called again and said they were [now] looting at our centre.

“When I arrived, there was nothing inside the shop. It was sad because some of them are our friends, people who know me,” he said.

Spirit of giving not dampened on Mandela Day

But in the immediate aftermath of the destruction to his establishment, Lekgwathi committed himself to give to other affected people in the community.

He said he donated food parcels and blankets on Mandela Day on 18 July.

“It was to show them I forgive them. The message I gave to the pensioners was that as parents, from now on, whenever your child brings home something that is stolen, please make sure you report them to the police,” added Lekgwathi.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal making steady reparation

The two provinces at the centre of the recent unrest, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has since termed as insurrection, are on a steady path of rebuilding.

Alleged instigators of the violence have also been arrested while the deaths of the over 200 people killed are investigated by police.

The demonstrations started in KwaZulu-Natal and are said to have stemmed from the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, who was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Coffin found but cops still on the hunt for 'missing' blue couch

Briefly News recently reported that ongoing police recovery operations across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are continuing to yield millions of rands worth of stolen goods following the recent widespread looting in the two provinces.

In conjunction, personnel from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been on a recovery mission to retrieve an incalculable amount of stolen goods.

Recent reports suggested that the recovered goods included everything from beds to electronic items and even a casket. Looters have begun to abandon stolen items amid the ongoing recovery efforts in homes.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za