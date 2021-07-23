With the trend of raining cash at occasions already here, a couple's wedding ceremony has raised the bar for the display

A video from the recent tasteful wedding ceremony showed how guests made it rain only in dollar notes

The dollar bills became the carpet of the occasion as they flew left, right and centre on the dancing couple and guests

A couple's wedding ceremony has become the talk of social media owing to the manner in which money bags displayed their wealth.

The rich wedding occasion turned a dollar-spraying spree as can be seen in an Instagram video shared by @maxwelljennings.

The occasion which was that of lovebirds identified as Bernice & Kojo was as if it was an entry rule that no currency aside from dollars is showcased.

From left, right and centre, money rained to the point that it littered the floor and became a carpet for the dancing couple and guests.

Social media users react to scenes from the video

@francistibweh said:

"This is the type of wedding you attend just once and it’ll cover up you not attending any wedding for the rest of your life."

@_toyss_ stated:

"Nah the way I’ll stylish just keep dancing shoki to take the money Spray me the money. Lemme buy a new car."

@rhodilove commented:

"By this time de3, they are busy working for their money I’m laughing like a killa."

@feliciagrahambeauty wrote:

"I would have loved to be the broom sweeping up the floor."

@simplykeren remarked:

"If I didn’t see Ghana I for say they’re from Anambra state."

Stunning SA couple go viral after doing an eccentric wedding entrance

Still on a wedding story, Briefly News reported that weddings are so beautiful and when a couple goes out of their way to make it unique, it becomes even more special.

A couple recently shared a cute moment that they had at their wedding with the world and people loved it. In the clip that was shared by the new bride, @nelly_hlombe, she and her hubby can be seen making the wedding entrance of many hopefuls' dreams.

The stunning couple made their entrance extra sweet as they danced together blissfully.

