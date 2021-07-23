Ghanaian journalist, Richard Dela Sky, has been called to the English Bar in the United Kingdom (UK)

The former Citi FM presenter can now practice as a professional lawyer

Richard Dela Sky has been celebrated on social media by his colleagues in Ghanaian media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former Citi FM journalist, Richard Dela Sky, has become a qualified barrister after being called to the English Bar in the United Kingdom, (UK).

The Ghanaian radio presenter joins the honourable society of Lincoln’s Inn to practice as a qualified legal professional to offer specialist advice, represent, advocate, and defend clients in court or at a tribunal.

The Chevening Scholar graduated with a Bachelor of law degree (LLB) from the University of Buckingham, UK, earning first-class honours in 2020, according to ghanaxtra.com.

Richard Dela Sky: Former Citi FM presenter called to the English Bar in UK. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

The decision by the Board of Examiners follows Richard Dela Sky’s sterling performance in the two-year programme, ghanaxtra.com said.

Celebrating the feat

The ''passionate journo'' marked the achievement at a small ceremony where friends and colleagues in media, including the Citi FM/TV manager, Bernard Avle, Kokui Selomey, Samson Lardy Anyenini, and others showed up to support him.

Sky has been praised in several posts on social media following the event. Citi FM presenter and TV star, Kokui Selomey indicated that Sky is an inspiration.

''Richard Dela Sky, you are an inspiration! All I will say is that your memoir will be a bestseller. For everything you have accomplished, I say CONGRATULATIONS and may the good Lord continue to bless you and your family. Ayekoo!'' her post read.

Samson Lardy Anyenini, a Ghanaian lawyer and host of Joy FM's Newsfile programme said:

''Pray - Sky Inn. Sky does not limit.''

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Earlier, Briefly News reported a kind-spirited Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu has reportedly returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Trotro Diaries, Owusu has been lauded for his honesty.

Though details, including the passenger who left the phone in his vehicle and where the incident occurred, are yet to be known, the post indicated that he could have chosen to do otherwise.

Washing bay attendant returns money

Similarly, a washing bay attendant named Obeng returned an undisclosed amount of money he found at the newly built Kejetia Market in Kumasi, kessbenonline.com reported.

Affectionately called Agyabeng, Obeng, who is said to be in his fifties and a worker at KMA Shell told a reporter he found the money on his way to work at Adum in Kumasi city in the Ashanti Region.

He recalled stepping on an unusual polythene bag at the ''trotro'' station on his way to work at Adum - checked it, opened it, and to his surprise, it was money, kessbenonline.com reported.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za