Simphiwe Dana has social media buzzing after sharing an adorable clip of a sweet old nurse and her patients dancing

The clip of the joyous memory was intended as a tribute to the old woman, who recently passed

Mzansi social media users were certainly touched and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Singer Simphiwe Dana headed online to share a touching video of a nurse and her patients. It seems the sweet post was meant as a loving tribute to the motherly caregiver, who recently passed away.

A nurse and her patients were caught dancing together. Images: @simphiwedana/Twitter

, @simphiwedana shared the sentimental clip.

"She loved her little cancer patients," the singer captioned her post.

In the clip, the group of children dressed in their colourful pyjamas dance happily in the hospital foyer with their loving caregivers. The happy moment is definitely a much-needed distraction for the kids battling with illness.

Mzansi social media users had their hearts melted by the clip. Many remembered only good things about the affectionate nurse.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Mlinganiso21 said:

"She was a God-fearing lady, I worked with her in Cecila Makiwane Hosp in (Psych OPD) back in 2002."

@ngqizor said:

"Oh mani, umphefumlo ka Mama uphumle ngonaphakade."

@SDF18751314 said:

"This clip gives so much hope."

@bennndzoyiya said:

"So heartwarming!"

@ZikhaliRose said:

"This is beautiful."

@navuyo said:

"This is so precious."

