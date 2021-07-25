Tokyo Olympics: Tunisia's Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi Wins Africa's 1st Medal

Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi was guaranteed of winning a medal when he made it to the final of the men's taekwondo 58kg category

Jenboubi took on Hang Jun of South Korea in the semi-final before setting up a date with Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila, who won gold

The teenager now becomes only the second Tunisian to win silver at the Olympics after long-distance runner Mohammed Gammoudi

Tunisia's Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi has become won Africa's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Jendoubi scooped a silver medal on Saturday, July 24, in the men's taekwondo 58kg category.

The 19-year-old was assured of a medal after making it to the final where he took on Italian Vito Dell'Aquila, whom he lost to.

Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi becomes only the second Tunisian to win silver at the Olympics. Photo by Maja Hitij.

The match was balanced as the two tied 10-10 before Dell'Aquila scored decisively in the final 15 seconds to cart home the gold.

Jendoubi laid down an early marker when he stunned Ethiopia's Solomon Dense in the quarters to book a semifinal meeting with Hang Jun of South Korea.

While many thought Hang Jun posed the biggest threat to Jendoubi, the Tunisian beat all the odds to secure a win over the South Korean who was favourite to win the gold.

Jendoubi now becomes only the second Tunisian to win silver at the Olympics after long-distance runner Mohammed Gammoudi.

