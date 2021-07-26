From Zero to Hero: Woman Documents Her Amazing Success Story

A young woman took it upon herself to be the inspiration on social media by sharing a heartwarming story about making something out of herself

Detailing her experience, Agu Nwanyi took users back a few years to when she eked out a living as a small-time cleaner

Her story got tongues wagging as it resonated with other users who, in turn, flooded the comments section with messages of goodwill

A woman lit the fire of inspiration on social media on Monday by sharing her awe-inspiring story of starting from humble beginnings to making a thriving success out of herself.

Agu Nwanyi detailed how, in 2015, she cut a living as a cleaner during a period of huge uncertainties.

A social media user went online to detail her journey from being a modest cleaner to becoming someone who is more content with just the way things turned out. Image: @Thickerbody_08/ Twitter.

Fast forward a few years and Nwanyi, who still works as a cleaner, although much 'bigger' than the one before, said she is the most content she could ever be and is enjoying the path of life that she finds herself on.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed:

"The picture on the right was [taken] in 2015. I was a cleaner. I just wanted to survive because it was just me. I wasn't sure of what I will be or become back then because I wasn't a graduate.

"I didn't have anyone to send me back to school so I turned [into] a cleaner because that was what I could do perfectly. Today, I'm still a cleaner but, this time, I'm a big cleaner.

"Well, I'm not a graduate yet but I'm a student now who will graduate soon. It is only death that can really stop us from making something good out of our lives; just keep the faith and hope alive, you will get there."

With this story, Nwanyi, whose handle is @Thickerbody_08, sparked an inevitable chain reaction as users flocked to the comments section in droves.

Many users waxed lyrical of Nwanyi and praised her for showing such grit and determination.

@Pearlslim20 said:

"Your zeal and determination are top-notch. Well done."

@MrHenry05772123 added:

"You're a true definition of a virtuous, strong, and industrious woman. More success."

@behappygang wrote:

"God bless you more. So proud of you."

@uchegod167 shared:

"God bless you and your hustle. God no go (will never) shame us."

