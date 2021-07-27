Jeremy Maggs: age, daughter, wife, career, book, resignation, profile

Who is Jeremy Maggs? Jeremy Maggs is a renowned journalist, radio host, television presenter, and author from Mzansi. He is famous for hosting the South African version of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? game television show. He is also admired for his anchoring roles on eNCA, the top South African 24-hour news channel.

Why did Jeremy Maggs resign? Maggs's move to exit eNCA, the station that he had served for over 10 years, came as a shock to many. Here is everything you need to know about the celebrity, including Jeremy Maggs news, why he left eNCA, and his current whereabouts.

Jeremy Maggs profile

Full name: Jeremy Maggs

Jeremy Maggs Date of birth: 1st February 1961

1st February 1961 Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : White

: White Schools attended : Natal Technikon, Durban University of Technology; Wits Business School

: Natal Technikon, Durban University of Technology; Wits Business School Hair colour : Grey-white

: Grey-white Instagram : @maggsonmedia_

: @maggsonmedia_ Jeremy Maggs Twitter : @maggsonmedia

: @maggsonmedia Hobbies : Reading, collecting books, and cycling

: Reading, collecting books, and cycling Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Anne Maggs

Anne Maggs Children: 2

2 Occupation : Media personality

: Media personality Famous for: Hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? South Africa and anchoring roles at eNCA

Jeremy Maggs' biography

How old is Jeremy Maggs? Jeremy Maggs age is 60 years as of 2021. His family was a privileged, white, middle-class, who lived in northern Johannesburg's suburbs during apartheid. He was drawn to radio from an early age. He listened to Springbok Radio religiously, and his father always brought The Star home.

Education

The talented media personality studied journalism at Natal Technikon. He also went to the Durban University of Technology and Wits Business School to further his studies.

Career

Although his father wanted Jeremy to pursue a career at Nedbank, the renowned journalist chose journalism. He started his career by writing for publications such as the Eastern Province Herald and Durban's Sunday Tribune. He still writes a weekly column for 'Daze of My Life’ and publishes his hardcover of the yearly business in the media, The Annual.

Maggs presented 100 episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2005. He co-hosted Test the Nation quiz show and hosted Media Focus, the SABC3 weekly media and advertising show.

Jeremy was the news editor and regular current affairs anchor at Radio 702. His radio experience includes co-presenting PM Live, SAfm's weekday afternoon current affairs programme, and presenting Media @ SAFM, the Sunday morning media and advertising show. He joined POWER 98.7 in 2014 as host of Best of POWER.

His popularity increased when he co-hosted a live rolling news programme on the Death of Princess Diana in 1997 and for breaking the story of Chris Hani’s assassination. He joined e.Sat pay channel's 24-hour news programme in February 2008 as a co-anchor, a role he played until May 2009.

He became editor of Mags magazine in August 2007, and was the editor of the Journal of Marketing. The veteran journalist also served as an advertising and media writer on the Financial Mail responsible for the Ad Focus authoritative yearly industry review. He was inducted into the SA Radio Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jeremy Maggs resigns

Has Jeremy Maggs left eNCA? Yes. Jeremy Maggs' resignation was confirmed by John Bailey, the managing editor for eNCA, and it was effective immediately.

Why did Jeremy Maggs leave eNCA? Bailey stated that the journalist's resignation was an employer, employee issue and did not give further details. Jeremy has not disclosed his reasons for leaving the station. In February 2020, Maggs stepped down from his editor-in-chief role, citing stress and health issues as reasons for the move.

What happened to Jeremy Maggs?

After resigning, the veteran anchor found a new job. Where is Jeremy Maggs now? Maggs joined Brave Group as MD of its executive communications and advisory firm, Bold.

According to Jeremy Maggs latest profile update on Linkedin, he is an author and consultant at Bold - Part of the Brave Group in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Maggs also hosts his own show "Maggs on Media" on the eNews Channel and is the editor-in-chief for The Redzone.

Jeremy Maggs' book

Win Jeremy Maggs was his first book. It discusses the business success stories of 20 leading South Africans. Jeremy Maggs My Final Answer is his second publication, which was released early this year. These two books are informative resources that can benefit your career.

Jeremy Maggs' wife

The celebrated journalist is married to Anne Maggs. According to Anne Maggs Twitter, she is an artist, author, and designer. The couple is blessed with two Jeremy Maggs daughters and lives in Johannesburg.

Jeremy Maggs' net worth

The veteran journalist has accumulated considerable wealth over the course of his successful career. Many sources, including Wiki South Africa, estimate his wealth to be $200,000.

Jeremy Maggs has more than 35 years’ experience in the media industry, making him an asset wherever he goes. There is so much that media personalities and business leaders can learn from the experienced journalist, coach, and author. We wish him all the best in his new role and personal life.

