On an edition of The Day Show , a 9-year-old girl from Dodowa who started fixing motorbikes when she was only three went on to display her talent

On the show with Berla Mundi, the girl was able to mention the different parts of a motorbike, which she can ride as well

Social media users have been expressing their pleasant thoughts on the video

A 9-year-old girl from The Day TV show on TV3 Ghana is gaining massive attention on social media after displaying her talent in what is regarded as a male-dominated craft.

In a clip that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of the media establishment, Berla Mundi was stunned as the little girl from Christ Victory School in Dodowa took her through the various parts of a motorbike.

According to the young girl, who started fixing motorbikes when she was three, her uncle was the one who taught her about bikes and she already knows how to ride.

Below were some of the pleasant comments Ghanaians made about the girl's talent and brilliance.

Jessie Arkosuah Khay indicated:

"My cousin is in Bolgatanga and 12 years she knows all and can ride too. She even scares me when she rides with top speed. But kudos to this lovely girl."

Kwaku Darko commented:

"This show is trying to mimic Harvey's show but unfortunately, Ghanaian kids are timid due to how we are raised. It makes it difficult for children to express themselves in front of an adult. That is what we are experiencing here. And oh! She seems nervous too."

Kudiewu Mordecai mentioned:

"The girl is clever but she is timid and looks scared. Some of the African parenting styles need to be changed, especially the shouting at and insulting kids. Always being forced to say "please" to prove they are humble. African child, brilliant and afraid."

Girl, 6, wows people with her DJing skills, video goes viral

A young Nigerian girl, DJ Irish, whose real name is Eze Chikamso, has been impressing people with her disk jockey-ing performances.

Known as one of the youngest DJs in the world, the little girl revealed that she started her music mixing journey in 2019, OCO News reports. The girl stated that it all began when her father bought a set of instruments as a gift. After showing an interest in the profession, the man paid for a DJ to tutor her.

Her teacher, DJ Biggy, said that the little girl learns fast. Chikamso added she would one day want to be like known female DJs like Cuppy and Nana.

Ade Emmanuels Ibikunle, a LinkedIn user, disclosed that the girl’s father is her manager. Her first mixtape titled Party Vibes was released in 2020.

