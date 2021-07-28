Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent protests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, is said to not have the financial means to pay legal costs

Mchunu's legal representative Vusi Khathi confirmed that Mchunu was struggling to meet his financial obligations

Mchunu's friends have kicked off a financial campaign to help raise funds for Mchunu ahead of his bail hearing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

One of the alleged instigators of the unrest seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ngizwe Mchunu, is said to be struggling with paying his legal fees.

Mchunu, who is currently in jail, was arrested for allegedly holding a press conference in Brynston where he stated that things would get ugly if former president Jacob Zuma was not released from prison, according to News24.

Ngizwe Mchunu who is accused of inciting violence during the unrest is said to be struggling to pay his legal costs. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mchunu's was remanded into prison after the National Prosecuting Authority stated that he was a flight risk because he had access to a private jet. His next bail hearing has been set for 28 July at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Despite the NPA stating that Mchunu had access to a private jet, his legal representative Vusi Khathi stated that Mchunu was struggling to pay his legal fees according to a report by IOL.

Mchunu's legal woes have prompted a fundraising campaign from people said to be Mchunu's friends. A social media post has been circulating asking for donations to assist Mchunu in his legal battle.

“We are asking all friends and supporters to help raise funds to help Ngizwe Mchunu get assistance for all the charges against him for fighting for justice and truth,” read the poster.

Mchunu is facing a schedule 1 offence and his lawyer Khati stated that he hoped to prove to the court that Mchunu is not a flight risk and should be granted bail.

Media houses apply to film Mchunu's bail hearing

Ahead of his bail hearing, several media houses applied to the Randburg Magistrates Court for an opportunity to film the bail proceedings, according to a report by SABC News.

Magistrate Gayle Pretorious denied the application stating that Mchunu's right to privacy as stipulated by South Africa's Constitution. Pretorious did however allow the media the opportunity to take notes.

Accused instigator of unrest Ngizwe Mchunu's wife cries uncontrollably when husband is denied bail

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu's wife Lindi Khuzwayo wept uncontrollably in the Randburg Magistrate's Court when it was announced the Mchunu's was remanded into custody until his next bail hearing.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said that Mchunu's bail hearing was adjourned until 28 July, according to a report by Daily Sun.

"Mr Mchunu, your matter is postponed to 28 July for your bail application. You are in custody, no bail and you are to be kept at Joburg Central," said Mkhasibe.

Mchunu's wife broke down and had to be removed from the court by a family member after realising that her husband would be in jail for at least another seven days.

Mchunu's legal representative Bongikonsi Khanyile stated that he was worried that Mchunu would not get the justice he deserves. Khanyile believes that Mchunu is not guilty and is merely a scapegoat.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za