Divinar Joseph: Mom of Quadruplets Spends R5 900 on School Uniforms

Every parent will tell you that one of the heaviest burdens with children lies in education

For Divinar Joseph, who is a mom of quadruplets, that figure is multiplied by four on every charge

She recently spent R5 900 on uniforms alone, an amount that is already too steep before she adds school fees and transport

Divinar Joseph, a mom of arguably the most famous quadruplets in Kenya recently spent a whopping R5 900 on buying school uniforms for the little girls.

For Divinar Joseph, every purchase happens in multiples as she has five daughters, four of them quadruplets. Image: @ DivinarJoseph

That is one pair for each of them, which means that she will soon need to part with the same figure if she has to give them a second pair.

From homeschooling to class

Speaking to Briefly News, Divinar disclosed that, initially, she had chosen to homeschool the children as it was cheaper when you consider fees and transport for all of them.

The decision to take them to school was informed by a recent revelation by a fellow parent that homeschool is not advisable if the student is in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

"Homeschooling CBC is not possible due to the new government directive of every student getting NEMMIS numbers, otherwise we wouldn't be complying with the ministry of education," she said.

After visiting the two schools within her locality which were highly recommended, she finally settled on one.

The one she decided to enrol her children in charges R5 900 for her elder daughter while the quadruplets are R4 565 each.

"I was given a good deal though. The school gave me a full scholarship for two of my children up to high school," said an elated Divinar.

The mother of five added that she would like to encourage those who are feeling overwhelmed with school expenses.

