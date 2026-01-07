Education experts are divided over proposals to end grade repetition for learners in grades one to three

Supporters cite the emotional impact on children, while critics warn that automatic promotion without support could leave some students struggling

Any shift would require significant investment in resources and teacher preparation to meet diverse learning needs

Education experts are divided over proposals to eliminate grade repetition for young learners. While some argue that holding children back can harm self-esteem, others caution that promoting students before they are ready may hinder their academic development.

According to EWN, under the current South African policy, learners may repeat a year only once within a phase, yet thousands still redo these early grades each year. This practice strains school resources and contributes to overcrowded classrooms.

Experts weigh in on the proposed change.

Professor of Practice at the University of Johannesburg, Mary Metcalfe, notes that any policy changes are still far from implementation.

“This is not a firm, implementable policy at this stage,” she said.

Supporters of ending repetition emphasise the emotional toll on children, particularly older learners placed in classes with younger peers. Critics, however, warn that automatic promotion without sufficient support could leave some students struggling academically.

Metcalfe stresses that the solution lies in creating learning environments tailored to individual needs.

“Learners need access to appropriate materials and smaller class sizes so teachers can respond effectively,” she explained.

She further added that moving toward automatic progression would require significant investment to prepare teachers for more diverse classrooms.

“There would be clear cost benefits, but only if schools are supported to handle the variation in learner ability,” she said

Changes in foundational teaching spark concern

In other recent changes, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) sparked concerns about potential job losses after introducing a new minimum qualification requirement of NQF Level 6 for Grade R teachers. The regulations fall under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act and are part of the Department’s plan to fully integrate Grade R into formal schooling. In August 2024, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube published the first two regulations under the BELA Act of 2024. These rules now require Grade R teachers to hold the same qualifications as other school teachers, with existing teachers receiving support to meet the new standards.

