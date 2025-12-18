A Grade 2 stationery list shared online struck a nerve with parents, already feeling the pressure of school expenses

The detailed requirements raised questions about affordability and fairness for families with limited budgets

Netizens online reacted to the items on the stationery list, as well as thinking about how much they would all cost

For many families, the school year hasn’t even started, but the pressure already has, after a Grade 2 stationery list shared online struck a nerve with parents juggling rising costs.

A South African woman sparked online debate after sharing a photo of a Grade 2 stationery requirement list that left many parents stunned. @aashiqah.niqabi.adams posted the image on 17 December 2025 after she received the list from her child’s school ahead of the 2026 academic year. She shared the photo to question whether the volume of supplies expected from parents was realistic for ordinary households. The list detailed everything learners were required to bring, prompting disbelief at how extensive the requirements had become.

The stationery list included multiple hardcover and A5 exercise books, butterfly pocket files, glue sticks, rulers, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colouring pencils, roll-ups, scissors and large quantities of paper. One of the items that stood out most was the requirement for 10 reams of A4 paper, along with additional coloured paper and filing sleeves. While some schools collect shared resources for classroom use, the sheer volume raised concerns about affordability, especially for families with more than one child in school.

When school costs hit home

The post gained traction because many parents felt it reflected the growing financial pressure that often accompanies the start of every school year. While the specifics of the list are not independently verified, it resonated with parents across South Africa. The stationery list by user @aashiqah.niqabi.adams resonated with households already balancing school fees, uniforms, transport and food costs. The stationery list became relatable because it echoed similar experiences shared by parents who feel that back-to-school expenses continue to rise while incomes remain stretched.

The reaction was a mix of frustration and humour. Some people felt the list was excessive for Grade 2 learners, while others believed it highlighted a bigger issue around education costs. The conversation shifted beyond one school, opening up broader discussions about affordability and whether expectations placed on parents are still reasonable.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Lindiwe Shongwe asked:

“How does a child in Grade 2 need 12 hardcover books?”

Missy wrote:

“My daughter is going to Grade 1, and one of the requirements is 48 toilet rolls and an entire box of copy paper. 🙈”

Mjklmnop wrote:

“10 reams of paper. Are they expecting parents to cover the admin paperwork requirements of the entire school?”

HWolf wrote:

“As a teacher, I know of schools that demand items in bulk and then redistribute them. Parents end up paying for other people’s supplies. Do not send bulk stationery to school to keep.”

Rushana Samsodien wrote:

“You forgot the whiteboard, 12 whiteboard markers and duster.”

EMERALD_GOLD wrote:

“Imagine 10 glue sticks per child with 25 kids. Where will all that stationery be stored? This is not right.”

Zianca Moodley wrote:

“When schools ask for many items, don’t send everything. Send one at a time and top up when finished. Keep the rest at home.”

Khano Thelma wrote:

“Foundation phase teacher here. Grade 2 usually has four subjects, and none require hardcover books. This list is enraging.”

