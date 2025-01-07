A woman from Polokwane shared a relatable moment about the hectic costs of raising children

She revealed how much money she spent on her child's private school stationery in a TikTok video

The post struck a chord with parents but her dark humour was a hot topic in the comments section

A woman vented on social media about the cost of stationery. Image: @missk2319

Source: TikTok

Yoh, back-to-school season is showing flames, and one mom just demonstrated it with her R7K stationery bill.

Mom shows receipt of school supplies

Taking to her TikTok account @missk2319, she posted a clip of the long receipt. It shows the hefty total for her kid’s private school supplies.

It seems the momma bear is afraid the investment in her child's education might not pay off.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Stressed woman cracks a joke

She joked about the money she spent on her child: “Motho wa gona ge a fetsa oya LADGAC.” Which translates to "This person, when they're done, is heading to LADGAC." Humorously referencing Mr Moloto's well-known rehab centre in Limpopo.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in with opinions

Her dark humour about the expenses and her kid grabbed netizens' attention. Some urged her to avoid speaking negative things into existence, especially about her child.

@BoitshepoMpele posted:

"Even if you’re making this joke, be careful of the things you say. The tongue is very powerful. 🥺"

@MohauWiserGreatness wrote:

"No Karabo the last line yona is a no no, hope for the best."

@nwa-sevh stated:

"Last line mommy.😂🤣😂"

@user1461676787297 commented:

"Yooooo I have the stationery list for 3 of my sister's children and mine. Please put me in your prayers."

@bernheartassemble asked:

"Afetsa oya kae? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@pershy_kg typed:

"The power of the tongue. 👅"

@KaraboManaka added:

"They should not go there. The way we sacrifice for them. 😭"

Other viral back-to-school viral stories

A school stationery list shared on social media by a woman caught the attention of frustrated SA parents.

Parents were stunned over the exorbitant cost of Grade 1 stationery and compared the prices to items on the Konka Menu.

A young Mzansi woman inspired people online by purchasing school supplies with her own money.

Source: Briefly News