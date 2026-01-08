A petrol station worker went viral after snapping a photo with KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, sparking a wave of humorous reactions online.

Fans took to social media to poke fun at his socks and admire his approachable demeanour

Beyond social media fame, Mkhwanazi is praised for his continuous work to tackle crime and corruption in KwaZulu-Natal

Staff at Engen garage were excited to meet General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: @itslulu_gurl17/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A TikTok post has gone viral after petrol station worker Lulu captured a surprise encounter with KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Lulu shared her excitement after spotting the General stepping out of his car at the station where she works. Unable to resist, she asked for a photo and even roped her colleagues into the wholesome moment. The video quickly gained traction online, sparking humour, curiosity, and admiration among viewers.

Fans flooded the comments, joking about which Engen station it was so they could “camp out” in hopes of seeing the General themselves. Others zoomed in on his choice of footwear, poking fun at his socks, while some admirers commented on his feet despite them being fully covered. One TikTok user quipped that Gen Sibiya might not be impressed by the newfound obsession.

Social media users shared their thoughts on Mkhwanazi’s fashion choice

@ndgwah said:

"We need to talk to the owner of those. Those are not Gen Mkhwanazi shoes."

@Mandz_2 commented:

"Decide if you want a fashionista or a general. Leave his dress code alone!"

@KabzaKbz stated:

"I had to zoom in.The general is in a friendly mode with the community, a true community builder."

@Nkunzemhlophe joked:

"Are these police issued bullet proof socks, though?"

@Bhut_Zuks asked:

"Wait, where can I get these socks that fit like gloves into my toes?"

Mkhwanazi’s popularity spills online

Mkhwanazi’s approachable demeanour has endeared him to South Africans. In a humorous viral clip, a young woman suggested universities create a course on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. TikTok users were in stitches, agreeing with the idea and inventing funny names for the proposed classes, demonstrating the General’s cultural impact beyond law enforcement.

Netizens zoomed in on GeneraL Mkhwanazi's shoes, sharing hilarious comments. Image:@MediaZaban865/ X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that beyond his social media fame, Mkhwanazi has been active in tackling crime and corruption in KwaZulu-Natal. He recently called on Durban residents to assist in exposing criminal activity allegedly involving corrupt police officers, particularly around the city’s South Beach area. Reports suggest some officers may be colluding with criminals in the region, long known for drug dens and other serious crimes. The Provincial Commissioner urged communities to take a firm stand against corruption within law enforcement.

In October 2025, Mkhwanazi appeared before Parliament to testify about the so-called Big 5 criminal cartel, following earlier testimony from crime intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. As the first witness before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating criminal infiltration of the justice system, he commented on the arrested cartel members, naming attempted-murder accused Vusimuzi Matlala and murder-accused Katiso Molefe, both tenderpreneurs leading two of the Big 5 cartels.

Mkhwanazi has also taken decisive action within the police force. He suspended officers who accompanied a high school learner to a matric farewell using a police van in Estcourt. Footage from the event, shared by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, shows an armed officer stepping out of the van as the learner walks down a red carpet. Mkhwanazi confirmed the officers were transporting the child of a colleague, but criticised their actions for neglecting primary duties. He ordered the officers to be temporarily removed from duty, initiated internal disciplinary proceedings, and directed finance and supply chain management teams to assess any financial loss caused by the misuse of police resources.

