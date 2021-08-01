This week has been a difficult one and thanks to some inspirational and funny news it made the tragic loss of Shona Ferguson more bearable. A soldier fails to climb into a truck, a stunning lady buys her first home and a daughter builds a home for her parents.

In addition, a dad captures a hilarious how it started vs how it ended pic. Briefly News looks at five pics that showed what amazing father and husband Shona Ferguson was.

1. Fitness Failure: Viral Video of Soldier Struggling Has Divided Mzansi

A video uploaded to the popular social media platform Twitter by Greg Davies in July has gone viral.

The video shows an SANDF soldier struggling to climb into the back of a truck. Even with the help of another soldier, the trooper is unable to pull themselves up.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed in South Africa following the violent unrest. Photo credit: @SANationalDefenceForce

Source: Facebook

2. Homeowner Alert: Beautiful Woman Celebrates Buying Her 1st Home

An inspiring young woman has headed online to celebrate the purchase of her very first home. The new apartment owner posted a few snaps on social media and shared her genuine excitement with the rest of South Africa.

Heading online, @thatodinalane shared the cool post.

"Homeowners' association," she confidently captioned the tweet along with a smiling face and three hearts.

3. Proud Man Shows Off the House He Built for Parents: #BlackSuccess

A local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

4. How It Started Vs How It Ended: Dad Captures Funny Pic of Kid, SA Reacts

@Siyal8r is a proud father but his latest funny stunt on his daughter has attracted a massive backlash from his Twitter followers. The guy shared photos relaxing on the lawn while his little one is playing with her scooter bike in the background.

The chap is now being reprimanded for not taking care of the child as she is seen in the photos having an accident. The guy posted two images, before and after the girl fell off the bike.

5. Shona Ferguson: 5 Pics Showing the Amazing Family Man He Was

Mzansi learned of the tragic passing of media mogul Shona Ferguson. A lot of people remember what a fantastic father and family man he was.

Briefly News took a look at his social media history and found five pictures reminding us of what an amazing person he was. Despite being extremely busy, he always found time for his family.

