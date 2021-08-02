Golf is one sport that is associated with luxury and prestige and is usually a reserve for the rich. However, some golfers do it as a profession. One such person is Rory Sabbatini. Rory is well known in the world of golf as he has been there for many years. Besides, he has participated in some of the top tournaments in the world. Read more on this article.

A South African professional golfer. Photo: @Mario

Source: Instagram

Who is Rory Sabbatini? Sabbatini is a South African professional golfer. He is of Italian, Scottish, and Irish descent. How old is Rory Sabbatini? He was born on April 2, 1976. Therefore, he is 45 years as of 2021. Get his full bio here!

Rory Sabbatini profiles

Birth Name: Rory Mario Trevor Sabbatini

Rory Mario Trevor Sabbatini Birth Place: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Date of birth: April 2, 1976

April 2, 1976 Rory Sabbatini age: 45 years (As of 2021)

45 years (As of 2021) Father: Frank Sabbatini

Frank Sabbatini Net worth: $50 Million

$50 Million Rory Sabbatini nationality: South African, Slovakian

South African, Slovakian Profession: Golf Player

Golf Player University attended: University of Arizona

University of Arizona Currently Married: Yes

Yes Rory Sabbatini second wife : Martine Stofanikova

: Martine Stofanikova Divorce: Amy Sabbatini

Amy Sabbatini Height: 5'10

5'10 Weight: 165 lbs

165 lbs Debut: 1998

1998 Swings: Right

Right From: South Africa United States of America

South Africa United States of America Gender: Male

Male Star sign: Aries

Aries Rory Sabbatini Instagram:@rory_sabbatini

Background info

On August 1, 2021, he presented Slovakia in men's individual golf in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: @Mario

He was born in Durban, South Africa. He has dual citizenship in the United States and a passport through the United Kingdom. He started developing an interest in golf at the tender age of 4 but started playing consistently at age 12. He continued practicing until 1998 when he began playing professionally. In 1999, he joined the PGA Tour and was regarded as the youngest member of the tour that year.

His father, Frank, was a family doctor and the mother worked at home. He has an older brother named Gary and a sister named Shelley. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he perfected his skills.

Rory Sabbatini wife

Rory Sabbatini's first wife is Amy Sabbatini. They tied the knot in the early 2000s. Soon after marriage, they welcomed a baby boy named Simon. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last for long. In mid-2010, they separated and moved on with life.

Soon after the divorce, he tied the knot with Martine Stofanikova. The two had been dating for a very long time before exchanging their wedding vows. Martina has a son named Simon from her previous relationship with Boris Kollar.

Rory Sabbatini's tattoo is on his forearm. It has roman numerals that translate to October 15, 2014, and signifies his anniversary.

Professional career

On August 1, 2021, he presented Slovakia in men's individual golf in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: @Mario

By 2000, he already had five PGA Tour wins. In 2006, he finished 12th. Then, in September 2007, he reached the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time.

He has had the honour and privilege to represent South Africa in the World Cup six times and won the event in 2003.

In May 2009, he won the HP Byron Nelson Championship by two strokes over Brian Davis. He scored 269 (-19), breaking the tournament record that was previously 270 (-18).

On December 15, 2019, he won the QBE Shootout with Kevin Tway.

Rory Sabbatini Olympics

He qualified to represent Slovakia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Then, on August 1, 2021, he presented Slovakia in men's individual golf in Tokyo, Japan. He won the silver medal behind gold medalist Xander Schauffele of the United States of America.

Rory Sabbatini caddie

The best part about golf on TV is having mics picking up more player-caddie interactions. But, it turns out, the actual best part of these extra mics and cameras occurred on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass. Rory Sabbatini and Jordan Spieth caddie made headlines when Spieth made the following commentary:

Is that Sabbatini? Gawddddd, I couldn't pick a worse person to hit into.

Rory Sabbatini net worth

A South African professional golfer. Photo: @Mario

He has an estimated net worth of more than $50 million. He has earned much of his net worth through his successful career as a golf player. Rory Sabbatini's career earnings as a golfer mostly come from prize money from the game, advertisements, sponsorship deals, and contracts. Rory Sabbatini's house adds to his massive wealth. He enjoys his vast wealth by traveling to various destinations with his family. Besides, he is a philanthropist. He gives part of his wealth to charitable organizations.

The above article has every detail you would love to know about Rory Sabbatini. In his career, the golfer has competed in almost 550 competitions. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavors.

