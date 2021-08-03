Unemployed Accountant Sells Cookies to Make Ends Meet, SA Shows Support

An unemployed accountant is not letting a bad situation get the better of her, heading online to gather support for her home baking business

The street vendor sells her goods around Vanderbijlpark and is hoping to expand her clientele

Local social media users headed to the comments and shared their reactions to the interesting post

A local woman is reaching out to South Africans in an effort to gain support for her small business. The qualified financial accountant has struggled to find work but found an inventive way to make money during these difficult times by selling baked goods.

This unemployed graduate sells baked goods for a living and is pleading with SA for support. Images: @Tsona31433828/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Tsona31433828 shared her story with Mzansi.

"I'm a qualified financial accountant but due to not getting a job, I make the most with what I have. I cook and bake..# I am a street vendor around Vanderbijlpark CW5. Selling baked goods and plates and I also cook for different occasions. Any support will be appreciated," she captioned the post.

The girl and her grind definitely had many South Africans cheering her on in the comments section. Still, others found themselves disappointed at the state of unemployment in SA, especially considering a qualified accountant could not even find work in her field.

Check out some of the comments below:

@obitoye19 said:

"My heart is broken at what SA is turning to. 9 years ago when I came to SA things were better with regards to job security but that is no more the case. Sister, I am proud of you for not resting on your laurels. You shall succeed!"

@MmQwashu said:

"@GovernmentZA here's the young South African qualified financial accountant unemployed. It's sad that Cubans and other nationals are being prioritized ahead of deserving South Africans in job opportunities. Never give up dear, we are proud of you."

@VukaKhondlo said:

"It seems to me in your business you are using your Financial Accounting qualification. You do have a job. You did get a job. Your business is your job. Your FA qualification runs your job."

@nanoza23 said:

"You look sad in that picture. Don’t give up. Start small even if it is a reception job. You can grow inside the company. Accounts are needed almost everywhere. Do not despair."

@MzansiMabutho said:

"You’re not a vendor you’re an upcoming businessperson! Take small steps, stick branded labels on your products, branded stall umbrella/cart; post pics on social media, ride on a kasi influencer, multiply!"

Local restaurant owner pleads with SA for support, Mzansi promises to pull up

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a Cape-Town businesswoman has Mzansi coming together to show her support after heading online with her heartwarming plea. It seems the restaurant owner's cafe suffered a serious blow due to lockdown restrictions, this after only one year in business.

Heading online, @sharon_moatshe shared the devastating news while reminiscing about happier times.

"I am fighting so hard to stay open! Kunzima guys. Emotionally this is too much. Please drop some motivational messages so I can get up and try again," she captioned the emotional post.

South Africans quickly headed to the comments section with many promising to pull up to the Woodstock restaurant. Others who could not show their support in person offered to buy meals that might be given to the homeless and donate supplies.

Check out some of the positive comments below:

@BonnieMbuli said:

"Congratulations on your cafe, so encouraging to see you taking up space in this city, I’ll defs come. Don’t give up, remember why you started, you didn’t come this far for nothing."

@fafi_fari said:

"From today onwards your shop will be my coffee spot. I've always wanted to buy from you but my workplace is far from your store, however, I'll go off route to support you. I want to see you continue to succeed in your business. See you tomorrow morning for my coffee queen."

@rosy_mudzanani said:

"Can you perhaps share the menu/price list? Keen to pay for a few things and you can give them to homeless people. Let me know."

@asekhohanabe said:

"Hi Sharon, I don’t have any words of encouragement. I often work from coffee shops. Do you offer WiFi? I can work from your cafe once a week. Also, can I offer you free marketing for one week? Only if you’re comfortable with my offer."

@GraftonCele said:

"You took the risk. And for that you will forever be ahead. Come what may come, just know when it’s all said and and done, you’ll be at the top…"

@Tee_Boga said:

"This too shall pass my darling... I love your menu and the place looks very peaceful. Go tla loka."

Source: Briefly.co.za