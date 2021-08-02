Local Restaurant Owner Pleads with SA for Support, Mzansi Promises to Pull Up

A Cape-Town based restaurant owner has headed online to seek a little encouragement

It seems the food business had struggled due to lockdown restrictions despite only having opened a year ago

Supportive social media users took to the comments section with many offering kind words and the promise of a visit to the entrepreneur's cafe

A Cape-Town businesswoman has Mzansi coming together to show her support after heading online with her heartwarming plea. It seems the restaurant owner's cafe suffered a serious blow due to lockdown restrictions, this after only one year in business.

, @sharon_moatshe shared the devastating news while reminiscing about happier times.

"I am fighting so hard to stay open! Kunzima guys. Emotionally this is too much. Please drop some motivational messages so I can get up and try again," she captioned the emotional post.

South Africans quickly headed to the comments section with many promising to pull up to the Woodstock restaurant. Others who could not show their support in person offered to buy meals that might be given to the homeless and donate supplies.

Check out some of the positive comments below:

@BonnieMbuli said:

"Congratulations on your cafe, so encouraging to see you taking up space in this city, I’ll defs come. Don’t give up, remember why you started, you didn’t come this far for nothing."

@fafi_fari said:

"From today onwards your shop will be my coffee spot. I've always wanted to buy from you but my workplace is far from your store, however, I'll go off route to support you. I want to see you continue to succeed in your business. See you tomorrow morning for my coffee queen."

@rosy_mudzanani said:

"Can you perhaps share the menu/price list? Keen to pay for a few things and you can give them to homeless people. Let me know."

@asekhohanabe said:

"Hi Sharon, I don’t have any words of encouragement. I often work from coffee shops. Do you offer WiFi? I can work from your cafe once a week. Also, can I offer you free marketing for one week? Only if you’re comfortable with my offer."

@GraftonCele said:

"You took the risk. And for that you will forever be ahead. Come what may come, just know when it’s all said and and done, you’ll be at the top…"

@Tee_Boga said:

"This too shall pass my darling... I love your menu and the place looks very peaceful. Go tla loka."

Man walks into restaurant and pays R35k for everyone’s meals

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a man blew a restaurant owner away with a rare act of kindness.

Understanding Compassion reports that the man had shown up at a restaurant in Utah, United States and sat alone for two hours.

The man identified as Briggs then went on to pay for the meal of the seven families who patronised the restaurant that day. He spent over $2,500 (R35 000).

The restaurant owner whose identity wasn't given said that the man's gesture helped one of the waitress who was homeless in getting a roof over her head.

The kind man reveals why he showed such kindness

Understanding Compassion narrated that when asked why he showed the kind gesture, the man said:

“I grew up with a single mother of six. We were poor and homeless a lot.

“I watched and suffered for years as I watched her work her hands to the bone to give us a good life. She raised us to be kind and help others. Many years down the road, I was facing prison and getting in trouble. It ended up causing me to lose my family because I was a really terrible person.”

Things eventually got better for him as he set up his own business.

“Now I’ve been helping others as I was raised to do.

“Now it’s time to pay it back.”

