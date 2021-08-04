Saffas Hilariously Give 'Poor' Explanations on Their Jobs and What They Do

South African social media users are sharing their responses to a post on what they do in their day to day jobs

@Phislash asked his followers to poorly explain their jobs and the post attracted lawyers, auditors and nurses as they share their hilarious explanations

Briefly News looks at the funny post that is seriously causing a stir on Twitter where people are giving a different meaning to their jobs

One social media user has asked South Africans to poorly define their daily jobs and many people are sharing some funny reactions. @Phislash took to Twitter to pose this question and his followers heed the call - they are definitely giving hilarious explanations.

Some people work as lawyers, auditors and some as plumbing specialists, but the responses are definitely funny and Briefly News takes a look at the post.

South Africans are hilariously sharing their reactions regarding their jobs. Image: @Phislash/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@LazolaTeddy said:

"My job is to be angry all day long and making sure all the ATM's have money.”

@This_IS_Sbpo said:

“Remove poop and stuff from your water so you can drink it again.”

@IsaacMokhopo said:

“If you get caught at the wrong side of the law, I fix your issues like it never happened.”

@NolwaziSnakes said:

“I stand in front of people and explain how reptiles (mostly snakes) aren't bad creatures and help them overcome their fears to an extent where they'll want to put one around their necks."

@LondyMcDam said:

“I just pretend to be someone else and take orders on how to do it, sometimes I have to do the same thing again and again until it comes outright. Sometimes I am a doctor, an alcoholic, a murderer you name it.”

@Boitumelo_Gumz said:

“I look at people and decide if they’re criminals or not.”

@Matome_Thata said:

“Lol, I go to various organisation's finance departments to tell them that whatever they have been doing the whole year is wrong.”

@BuhleLatha said:

“I tell your doctor what disease you have by testing your tissues, blood and other fluids. I also test drugs on humans through clinical trials to see if the drugs really works.”

Source: Briefly.co.za