Franklin Graham's net worth, age, children, Covid 19, contacts, route 66 tour

What is Franklin Graham's net worth? The son of the late world evangelist Billy Graham has been in the limelight for decades and became well known for his evangelical missions. He came from a background with strong Christian beliefs that even if he had a period where he rebelled, he would inherently follow the same path that his father laid.

He is currently the president of two major organisations: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse. There is so much to know about him; read here to find out more.

Franklin Graham profile summary

Birth name: William Franklin Graham III

William Franklin Graham III Place of birth: Asheville, North Carolina, U.S.

Asheville, North Carolina, U.S. Date of birth: 14th July 1952

14th July 1952 Franklin Graham age: 69 years as of 2021

69 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Gender: Male

Male Height: 173 cm

173 cm Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jane Cunningham

Jane Cunningham Children: 4 (Will, Roy Austin, Edward Bell, and Jane Lynch)

4 (Will, Roy Austin, Edward Bell, and Jane Lynch) Parents: Ruth McCue Bell and Billy Graham

Ruth McCue Bell and Billy Graham Siblings: 4 (Virginia Leftwich (Gigi), Anne Graham Lotz, Ruth, and Nelson Edman)

4 (Virginia Leftwich (Gigi), Anne Graham Lotz, Ruth, and Nelson Edman) Education: Montreat-Anderson College (Montreat College) and Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina

Montreat-Anderson College (Montreat College) and Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina Degree: Bachelor of Arts in Business

Bachelor of Arts in Business Profession: Christian evangelist, preacher, author

Christian evangelist, preacher, author Church: Southern Baptist Convention

Southern Baptist Convention Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Political party: Republican (until 2015) then Independent (2015-present)

Republican (until 2015) then Independent (2015-present) Instagram: @franklin_graham

@franklin_graham Twitter: @franklin_graham

@franklin_graham Facebook: @FranklinGraham

Franklin Graham biography

How old is Franklin Graham? The Christian evangelist was born on 14th July 1952 in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S.A. He is the fourth child of the late Mr and Mrs Graham there other children being Virginia Leftwich (Gigi), Anne Graham Lotz, Ruth, and Nelson Edman.

He attended an elite Christian boarding school on Long Island, New York, called Stony Brook. He, however, dropped out when he was in his junior year and went on to complete his high school in North Carolina. He would later join LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas but got expelled in 1972.

In 1974, William graduated with an associate degree from Montreat-Anderson College (now Montreat College). Four years later, he received his Bachelor of Arts in Business degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

Where does Franklin Graham live? William and his wife live in the mountains of Boone, located in North Carolina. Boone is a town in Watauga County, North Carolina, and serves as the county seat.

Parents

William's parents and especially his father have been out of the picture, and many have been wondering what happened to Billy Graham? Well, it is sad to say that he has laid to rest both his parents. His mother, Ruth McCue Bell, a Christian author, died on 14th June 2007 at 87 years of age.

Billy Graham would, a little over ten years later, die on 21st February 2018. At the age of ninety-nine, he took his final breath and was put to rest next to his wife's grave. The beautiful couple had been married for over sixty years, and in his own words, his wife was his life partner, and God called them as a team.

Who is Franklin Graham's wife?

In the year that William graduated from Montreat, he wedded Jane Austin Cunningham. From their marriage, Franklin Graham's children are named Will, Roy Austin, Edward Bell, and Jane Graham Lynch. They are still going strong and expanding their ministry.

Ministry

After going through a period of rebellion, he slowly got a draw into doing good works. In 1973, he joined Bob Pierce, the founder of Samaritan's purse, in a mission to Asia for six weeks. He would later become the president of the organisation in 1979, after the death of its founder. In 1974, he experienced a new birth after repentance in Jerusalem.

William was ordained by Grace Community Church located in Tempe, Arizona, in 1982. In 1989, he conducted his first evangelistic event, which is termed the Franklin Graham Festivals. He has continued with the festivals over the years and has reached out to over seven million people worldwide.

Franklin Graham's Route 66 tour is an eight-city tour. The God Loves You tour, as it is termed, is aimed at sharing the Gospel and the Good News of Jesus Christ. This is done while offering hope to those struggling in whatever kind of manner, especially during these trying times.

Franklin Graham's Covid 19 stance has been quite clear. He has stated that he and his wife have already been vaccinated. In an interview with ABC NEWS, he stated:

I would hope that the pastors in the pulpit would tell people how they can be saved from God's judgment... I think for a pastor to tell someone not to take the vaccine is problematic because what would happen if that person got coronavirus and died?

Franklin Graham's email address may be a little hard to find; however, you can get in touch with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association on their website on www.billygraham.org

Books

William has also authored and co-written a number of books. These books include:

Through My Father's Eyes Book by Donna Lee Toney and Franklin Graham (2018)

Rocks, Dirty Birds, and Briars Rocks, Dirty Birds, and Briars (2016)

The Sower. Worthy Publishing. 2012. ISBN 9781617951114.

A Wing and a Prayer (2005)

All for Jesus (2003), with Ross Rhoads

Kids Praying for Kids (2003)

The Name (2002)

It's Who You Know: The One Relationship That Makes All the Difference (2002)

Living Beyond the Limits: A Life in Sync with God (1998)

Miracle in a Shoe Box (1995)

Rebel With A Cause: Finally Comfortable Being Graham (1995), autobiography

Bob Pierce: This One Thing I Do (1983)

Franklin Graham net worth

So, how much is Franklin Graham worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to be worth $10 million. As the CEO of the Samaritan's purse, many people have been wondering, what percentage of donations go to samaritan's purse? It is not quite clear about how much the organisation receives but if compared to the work it has been doing, it should be receiving a good number of donations.

Franklin Graham's net worth has increased over the past few years as he continues his ministry work. Taking over his father's legacy might be a burden heavy to carry, but he has achieved very much so far. He continues to be a teacher and a source of inspiration to thousands, if not millions.

