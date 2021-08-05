Prince Harry & Meghan Expected to Make Hollywood Debut at This Year's Emmys

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expected to make their Hollywood debut at this year's Emmy Award Ceremony

The couple has also been nominated for an award and it's rumoured the pair may have secured their invite with help from friend Oprah Winfrey

The ceremony will take place on September 19 and will be hosted by American comedian Cedric the Entertainer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to make their Hollywood debut at next month’s Emmy Award ceremony — and could even present an award.

Although it's not clear whether or not the couple will accept the invitation, recent reports suggest the Sussexes are in high demand to make their first red carpet appearance since relocating to California last year.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are expected to make their Hollywood debut at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Images: Getty

Oprah Winfrey is set to attend the event and may even have helped the pair get an invitation to the star-studded event, Express UK reports.

Their bombshell interview with the media mogul made waves earlier this year and has been nominated for an award at the Emmys. The unprecedented nomination could see the royal couple walk away winners in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

"The Sussexes are in high demand — this will be their first red carpet event since Megxit and their full-time move to California.

“Certainly, there would be a VIP invite for them from Netflix ... the company knows that mingling with big Hollywood names would be great for publicity," one anonymous source told The Sun.

The ceremony is being held on September 19 and will be hosted by American comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Prince Harry to publish memoir, set to be 'hugely damaging' to the royal family

In more on the former royals, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Harry is penning a deeply personal and candid memoir that will expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life, publisher Penguin Random House said on Monday.

The publisher made the announcement on social media this week.

The announcement comes at a time of strained relations between Harry and the British royal family as allegations of bullying and racial slurs continue to make waves, as Channel 24 reports.

According to Royal author Robert Jobson, the tell-all book will have severely damaging repercussions for the entire monarchy.

“It will become an international bestseller, but at what cost to the monarchy? There will be nowhere to hide," he told the UK Express.

The royal expert also warned that the memoir could create a further divide between Harry, Princes Charles and his brother William.

“If Harry...goes into detail about mental health issues surrounding wife Meghan Markle and the alleged racism at the centre of this royal feud, it will be hugely damaging to the House of Windsor and the Monarchy as an institution.

“Harry is already arguabley rich and settled into his new life as an American celebrity, so apart from damaging his family - which a book like this will inevitably do, I am unsure of what he is trying to achieve. Whatever he says will defintley lead to conflict," he ended.

A first draft of the book is already in the works and is set to be submitted sometime in October.

Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity, said the publisher.

