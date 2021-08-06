Lionel Messi will leave Spanish club Barcelona this summer according a blockbuster statement by the club

Despite agreeing a new deal with the Catalan giants, the club stated that the decision was due to economic and structural issues

Barcelona fans are not taking the news lightly, and a heart-broken supporter was seen crying outside Camp Nou

Fans of Spanish club Barcelona are struggling to come to terms with the departure of their legend Lionel Messi who will leave the club after 18 years.

The Catalan club released a stunning statement on Thursday night, August 6, stating that the Argentine will not continue with the outfit.

The blockbuster statement cited economic and structural obstacles as the reason for the decision as the club went further to thank the player, wishing him the best in the future.

Lionel Messi to depart Barcelona. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

However, unable to come to terms with the news, a devastated supported drove to the Camp Nou that very night to express grief.

In a clip sighted by SPORTbible, a fan was seen weeping profusely on the floor outside the club’s stadium while holding a Lionel Messi shirt.

SunSport reports that Barcelona fans across the world are not taking the news of Messi’s departure lightly, including this emotional streamer.

Hundreds of devastated Barcelona fans gathered outside of the Camp Nou shortly after the news emerged, with many just sitting on the curb, contemplating what life is going to be like without their star player.

In 778 games, Messi scored 672 goals and registered 305 assists for the Catalan giants since making his debut in October 2004.

Messi spotted with Neymar and his PSG teammates

Lionel Messi reunited with former Barcelona teammate Neymar Ibiza as well as three Prais Saint-Germain stars including Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes.

Messi was looking cute in his green check shirt with denim shorts as well as white sneakers to go with it.

Neymar who is regularly fashion-conscious wore a white t-shirt and black shorts combo as he posted their photo on Instagram and wrote: 'Amigos'.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner after the final whistle consoled Neymar who was reduced to tears after the Copa America final.

