A woman identified as Dr Blessing Ekundayo has advised women never to despise the days of humble beginnings

The lady disclosed how she met her husband when he was working as a waiter in a restaurant and saw beyond his present struggle

According to Blessing, a man shouldn't be looked down upon because of his financial status; adding that women should look beyond the present

A woman identified as Dr Blessing Ekundayo has taken to social media to advise women not to look down on any man because of his current financial status.

She said she met her husband when he was doing his Masters and working as a waiter in a restaurant due to financial constraints.

Dr Blessing Ekundayo met her hubby when he was doing his masters and working as a waiter. Photo credit: @dudushewa01

The man's future is bright

Despite working as a waiter in a restaurant and struggling financially, Dr Blessing's husband was a man with vision and this was why the woman gave him a positive response when he asked her out.

Dr Blessing recalled:

"I still said “Yes” to him when he asked me for a relationship because I saw beyond his present struggle.

"I saw a man who had a vision, clear about his purpose, hard working and loved me. I was ready to “suffer” with him because I knew I would also “reign” with him. It was only a matter of time."

The man bags PhD

Dr Blessing's husband finally bagged his PhD and made himself and his wife proud. The woman said it was a day of joy for her because they started the journey together.

In her words:

"It was a day of joy when my husband bagged his PhD. I was very happy and fulfilled because we started the journey together!"

She advised women to see beyond the present and never look down on any man because of his financial status.

Dr Blessing said:

"Many ladies today want a ready-made man. A man they would not need to “suffer” with but only “reign” with.

"Please, don’t look down on a guy just because of his present financial state! Don’t lose a great guy! Don’t despise the days of humble beginnings."

Reactions trail post

@maxwelloyewumi said:

"More Years, More Grace, sir/ma."

@harbiolabeauty commented:

"Congratulations sir."

@omoernest wrote:

"Congratulations."

