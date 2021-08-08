Tokyo Olympics: Panic as Marathoner Collapses Twice During Race

Daniel Do Nascimento could not see out the race of the marathon due to the harsh weather conditions in Sapporo

Danielzinho, as he is fondly known was subsequently forced to pull out of the competition won by Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge

The 23-year-old who is experienced in the 5,000m and 10,000m race has completed only one competitive marathon in his career

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's marathon was marked with terrifying scenes on the morning of Sunday, August 8, after Brazil runner, Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed twice during the race.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge stormed to victory in Sapporo to win the Tokyo Olympics marathon to successfully defend his crown. Photo By Ramsey Cardy.

Do Nascimento was among more than 100 athletes who took to the track in Sapporo, northern Japan, in a bid to secure a medal.

However, he was also among several participants who could not see out the rest of the race as he pulled out midway.

SunSport reports the 23-year-old long-distance runner was forced out after his legs gave away.

Danielzinho, as he is fondly known to his fans had initially collapsed after doing 25 kilometres of the race.

However, he quickly resumed as he pushed to finish the marathon only to withdraw two minutes later.

The athlete was seen grabbing his chest and stomach as he struggled to compete in the harsh weather conditions in Sapporo.

Temperatures in Sapporo are understood to have hit as high as 30 degrees, unfavourable conditions for marathoners.

