Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson Herah Blocked on Instagram for Posting Her Races

Elaine Thompson-Herah just wanted to share a special moment with her followers on Instagram but it backfired

The fastest woman in the world posted her races on Instagram and this resulted in her getting block because of TV rights

Her account has since been restored and due to Olympic policies, athletes are limited in what content they can post

Jamaican sprinter and fastest woman in the world Elaine Thompson-Herah got into a little bit of trouble on social media recently. In celebration of bagging gold medals, Thompson-Herah wanted to show her followers how she did it, but it resulted in her getting blocked from the app.

In Tokyo, the Jamaican sprinter successfully defended her Olympic championships from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, bringing her total Olympic gold medals to four from two Games. Her attempt to share, however, didn't go according to plan.

Elaine Thompson-Herah shared her races on Instagram and was temporarily blocked. Image: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

"I was blocked on Instagram for posting the races of the Olympic (sic) because I did not own the right to do so. So see y'all in 2 days," said Thompson-Herah on Twitter.

Because the International Olympic Committee owns the intellectual property associated with the Olympic Games, athletes and other credentialed personnel are limited in what they can post to their social media profiles, including some photographs and videos from the Games.

A representative for Facebook, Instagram's parent company, confirmed that a video had been removed, but that Thompson-account Herah's had been suspended inadvertently according to New York Times.

