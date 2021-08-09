Lionel Messi Pens Emotional Message to Barcelona Fans As He Bids Club Goodbye

Lionel Messi has stated that he would have loved to leave Barcelona in a more glorious way than the way it happened

The Argentine international was unable to get a deal over the line following strict financial rules by La Liga

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Messi has confirmed the reports

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Lionel Messi revealed that he regretted that signing a new deal with Barcelona did not work out as planned.

The 34-year-old stressed that he was willing to receive a massive pay cut to help La Blaugrana put the deal over the line.

During his farewell press conference, Lionel Messi said he would have loved to leave Barcelona differently. Image: Pau Barrena.

Source: UGC

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also denied reports that claimed he was asking for a pay rise before signing a new deal at the Camp Nou. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Argentine said:

"I would have liked to leave differently but I guess never a goodbye can be a nice thing... I would have loved to stay here, I did everything with that goal and in the end it wasn't given.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"I only have words of thanks to everyone who joined me in so many years at the club.

"And for our fans, who gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, I also gave everything for this shirt. I'm leaving but it's not a goodbye, just a later. Hooray for Barça!!!"

Messi's next destination is likely Paris Saint-Germain

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lionel Messi confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona as he gave a farewell speech at Camp Nou, according to The Sun.

The 34-year-old, who spent 21 years at Barca, is likely to join his former Barcelona teammate Neymar at Parc des Princes in the coming days.

"PSG is a possibility. Yes, at the moment nothing is confirmed with anybody, I have received many calls," said Messi.

The Argentine international who won his first senior trophy for his country in the past month was in tears as he thanked the fans for their hospitality all through his stay with the club.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za