Being a football player in South Africa comes with a cool fat cheque with players splurging on various soft life items. Briefly News explores how much Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane earns and his super classy vehicles.

Themba Zwane is a South African professional footballer who currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League and for the South African national team. Briefly News takes a look at how much he earns, his nett worth and his collection of luxury cars.

Salary and nett worth

Themba Zwane is a crucial member of Mamelodi Sundowns and is an attacking midfielder who has a knack for creating goals. His nett worth is estimated to be around R26 million due to the other lucrative deals he's signed during his career.

The midfielder's salary is around R250 000 to R400 000 per month, according to AnswersAfrica. He also has won some individual awards which have seen him earn R200 000 for being the league's best player.

Luxurious cars and impressive garage

In Mzansi, being a football player's position comes with a lot of perks and a hefty paycheck and players love to splurge on luxury items. Briefly News takes a look at the cars that the midfielder owns.

Lexus GS360

Themba bought this car after he fell in love with the brand. The automobile can be seen on his Instagram page, where he shows off his hard-earned purchases. The car costs over R500 000 and he is also a brand ambassador for Lexus.

Volkswagen GTI

This item is owned by many football players in South Africa, it appears to be the gold standard when it comes to cars. Themba owns the car in a red colour, it boasts luxury with tons of amazing features fit for a king.

