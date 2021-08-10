England international Jack Grealish has likened his emotions to Lionel Messi's when he left Aston Villa for Manchester City.

The 25-year-old became the most expensive player in English history when he signed a £100 million deal with the Etihad outfit

The ex-Villa captain made his debut in the Community Shield loss to Leicester City and would likely feature against Tottenham at the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jack Grealish has revealed that he broke down in tears when he left Aston Villa to join Manchester City, much in the same way as Lionel Messi, who cut an emotional figure upon his departure from Barcelona.

The England international completed a record-breaking £100 million move to the Etihad, making him the biggest transfer in English football history, according to Sky Sports.

Jack Grealish revealed that he broke down tears when he left Aston Villa to join Manchester City. Image: Michael Regan, Pau Barrena.

Source: UGC

Days after Grealish left Villa Park, Messi also departed from his boyhood club after 21 glorious years with La Blaugrana. Grealish said:

"It was so tough. I think everyone knows that.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"I reported back for the pre-season as I was meant to. That's when the manager wanted me back so I obviously went back for a few days. It was obviously difficult because in the back of my head, I knew that I might be going.

"Everyone's seen the way Messi was at his final press conference and that is the exact way I felt myself.

"Before I left, at the hotel, I spoke to the team, the staff and the players and I teared up a little bit myself."

Grealish states strong case in debut for City

The 25-year-old made his debut for City during their Community Shield loss to Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

The former Villa captain played the last 25 minutes in the loss to the Foxes and gave a glimpse of what fans should expect in the new season.

Grealish is in line to make his Premier League debut for the Citizens when they face Tottenham in north London.

Messi endures tearful final moments at Barcelona in emotional farewell

Briefly News reported earlier that Lionel Messi said his last few moments spent at Camp Nou were heartbreaking as it was difficult to leave Barcelona, according to SPORTbible.

The Argentine broke down in tears expressing he never knew things would turn out the way it was after spending 21 years with La Blaugrana.

The 34-year-old said he was convinced he would extend his contract with the club but the financial situation prompted his shock exit.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za