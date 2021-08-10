Chelsea Confirms Club's Youngster Has Joined Premier League Rivals

Armando Broja is set to continue his development with Southampton after joining the Saints on loan

The promising striker recently penned a new five-year deal with Chelsea following an impressive loan spell at Vitesse

During his stint with the Dutch club, the 19-year-old Englishman scored 10 league goals in 30 appearances

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Chelsea have announced the transfer of Armando Broja to Southampton in a season-long loan deal.

Broja, who spent 11 years with Chelsea's academy graduated to the senior team last season before he was sent out on loan to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. Photo by Matt Watson.

Source: Getty Images

The transfer came only days after the promising striker penned a new five-year deal with the Blues.

He will now continue his development with the Saints ahead of the upcoming Premier League season where he will be almost guaranteed first-team action.

In a statement announcing his exit, Chelsea took time to wish the Englishman the very best at his new home - at least for the next few months.

"Armando Broja will spend the 2021/22 season on loan in the Premier League after completing a move to Southampton," Chelsea announced.

"It will be the first experience of regular top-flight football in England for the teenage striker, who has advanced through the Chelsea Academy ranks since signing at the age of nine," the statement continued.

Broja, who spent 11 years with Chelsea's academy graduated to the senior team last season before he was sent out on loan to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

The 19-year-old went on to impresse during his stay with Vitesse, scoring an impressive 10 goals in 30 league appearances.

His outstanding performances earned him a new deal at Stamford Bridge, having previously signed his first professional contract with Chelsea back in February 2020.

Speaking on his transfer to St. Mary's, Broja admitted he was excited with the deal, revealing he will be keen to continue his development and growth as a player.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club," Broja told Southampton's website.

“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity," he added.

Chelsea defender Tino Livramento completes summer move to Premier League rivals

Earlier, Briefly News reported Chelsea have confirmed the departure of the promising defender, Tino Livramento.

In a statement posted on the club's website, the Blues announced the youngster has completed a permanent move to Southampton.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za