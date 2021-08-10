Barack Obama was gifted the masks by a company dubbed Henry Mask, which were specifically tailored for the bash

The masks had a label 44x60 representing his number in the line of US presedents and also his new age

Many of the guests, who were mostly celebrities, were not spotted with the masks as they enjoyed the party

Barack Obama had more than enough masks at his birthday party recently, as he turned 60 years old.

Barack Obama in a lovely photo with his family. Photo: barackobama.

The former US president was gifted custom made masks with the label 44x60 to hand over to his celebrity guests at his huge bash, according to TMZ.

It is reported that more than 200 guests showed up for the party held at Martha's Vineyard, a celebration that did not impress his wealthy neighbours.

According to TMZ, Obama did provide all his guests with the said masks, which were perfectly tailored by a company called Henry Mask specifically for the bash.

The company also designed a cute uniform for staff working at the event, including hosts, cooks and bartenders, who also got the masks as appreciation.

However, many of the celebrities did not take the masks seriously, as videos from the bash showed the guests freely enjoying themselves with no masks on.

TMZ reports authorities have advised people to continue wearing their masks, even if vaccinated, to avoid spreading the much lethal Delta variant.

Obama birthday extension

As earlier reported by Briefly News, Obama celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, August 4.

It is a milestone that saw his wife and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, express her love for him and describe him as a wonderful husband and father.

The party started on Friday with a drinks party at a local restaurant, followed by a bigger event on Saturday at his 29-acre Massachusetts mansion.

That night, Obama was caught on video dancing on stage while maskless, evidently relishing the moment.

The party was not yet over for the father of two as the celebrations continued into their third day with a brunch at Beach Road restaurant in Vineyard Haven.

The Daily Mail reports that in attendance was media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey.

Photos show the attendees seated at the balcony taking in the breathtaking views of the sea while enjoying the meals on offer.

Source: Briefly.co.za