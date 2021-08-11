Environmentalist Rescues Tiny but Venomous Vine Snake on Rural Farm, SA Reacts

An environmental is raising awareness about reptiles after sharing the story of how he saved a venomous vine snake

The docile creature had been caught snooping around chicken coops by workers on a local farm

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the touching story

A local snake rescuer is sharing his experience with one very venomous slithery friend and is hoping to educate South Africans. The avid nature conservationist recently headed to a commercial chicken farm where workers were startled by a venom-carrying vine snake.

An environmentalist has rescued a snake from a local farm. Image: Nick Evans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Nick Evans says farmworkers alerted him as soon as the reptile was spotted in a chicken coop.

"I received a call from a commercial chicken farm, for a Vine Snake slithering around the chicken cages! Apparently, one of the workers, who was collecting eggs, almost put his hand on it. As you can imagine, he wasn't exactly relaxed after that experience," Nick says.

The snake hunter added that he rushed to get there as he was worried workers might harm themselves or the snake. Luckily, the docile animal had retreated to a nearby wall.

Nick humorously adds that the snake was calm until confronted with the sight of large groups of people.

"I made my way there, but I was concerned that the chickens would kill it before I got there. Chickens will kill small snakes. When I arrived, it was lying against a wall, probably terrified.

"I scooped it up with my hook, and got it in a bucket without much hassle. Although when I took it out again to show the staff, outside, it was a bit more of a handful!"

In ending, Nick raised awareness about the seriously misunderstood creatures, sharing that the tiny vine snakes were actually quite submissive went left alone. The conservationist also sent out a special thank-you to the farm owner who banned his workers from harming the creatures.

According to Nick, the tiny snake has since been released back into the wild, much to the relief of many animal enthusiasts.

Check out some of the comments to the post below:

Angela Brinkley said:

"What a hero the owner is for not killing the snake."

Val Tweedie said:

"Well done Nick. Spring is on its way."

Sheri Fairbank said:

"A beautiful and very venomous specimen."

Nerve-wracking video shows man trapping snakes with his bare hands

In some more animal news, Briefly News previously reported that a courageous man has social media buzzing after easily coaxing a group of snakes with his bare hands. In the viral video, the 'snake whisperer' can be seen catching the intimidating creatures and gently placing each one of them into a long white bag.

Facebook user Autoestima first posted the nail-biting clip. The social media user claims that the snakes being caught are in fact very lethal cobra snakes.

Many social media users were surprised by the gentleman's calm demeanour in the face of such danger. Others really hated the sight of not only the snakes but the little cockroaches crawling up the walls.

Check out some of the stunned reactions to the clip below:

Susan Patterson Wall said:

"My worse nightmare, snakes and roaches!!"

Edmund R. Garcia said:

"Good job, a mistake can cost your life. Wow, catching venomous snakes - cobras."

Ralph Pearce said:

"Snakes don't even eat the roaches... what good are they..."

Katherine-Roger Clapp said:

"Please use a real ‘snake catcher’, not your hands. They bite!"

Kenneth Cobb said:

"He must be bootlegged because he has to have gonads the size of pineapples."

Stephen Fleischer said:

"Those who use snake charmers don't worry about getting bitten because they know they are covered spiritually."

Brian C Spinniken said:

"Cockroaches and cobras, wouldn't you love to live there..."

