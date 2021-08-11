Actress, Tamara Jozi, passes away, Mzansi reacts, "when are you getting married"

Veteran South African actress Tamara Jozi reportedly passed away on Tuesday, 10 August

The late star became popular among the youth when an advert where she asks a young man when he is tying the knot started airing on TV a few years back

Tamara's daughter, Ziyanda Jozi, confirmed the sad news of her mother's passing but did not reveal what caused her death

Veteran actress Tamara Jozi has passed away. The elderly thespian died on Tuesday, 10 August, according to reports.

She featured in many TV productions, including Rhythm City, Society and After 9. She also appeared in many adverts. Scores of people shared that they remember her from a popular TV advert where she keeps asking a young man when he is getting married.

The star's daughter, Ziyanda Jozi, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Tamara had passed on. Her agency, Trinity Management, also took to Twitter to share their final goodbye to her. The agency captioned their post:

"#RIPTamaraJozi we will miss you. Your little laughs and how you were dedicated to your work."

Tweeps took to the agency's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their heartfelt condolences. Check out some of their comments below:

@NkosinatiMagwa said:

"'When are you getting married?'"

@shonny_sa commented:

"No no no please tell me you are Thatoing us."

@HleSthabiso wrote:

"Is this true? Haibo lo gogo othi: 'When are you getting married'."

@LinahMokoena commented:

"No man, loved every ad that she was in #RIPTamaraJozi."

@ThembaniMakhat1 added:

"'When are you getting married?!' Ahhhh man... rest in peace gogo."

