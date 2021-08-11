Elaine Thompson: age, husband, coach, Olympics, record, house, net worth

Why is Elaine Thompson trending in 2021? Elaine Thompson continued the Jamaican legacy of 100m sprints in 2021. The athlete won the women's 100m sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Elaine Thompson's 2021 Olympics' record was 10.61 secs.

Elaine Thompson set a new world record in the women's 100 m hurdle in Tokyo. Photo: @Mustafa Yalcin

The world celebrates Elaine Thompson-Herah for breaking the 34-year-old 100m Olympic record this year and beating her toughest competitors. Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce took silver, while Shericka Jackson went home with the bronze medal.

Elaine Thompson's profile summary

Full name: Elaine Thompson Herah

Date of birth: 28th June 1992

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Age: 29 years

Place of birth: Banana Ground, Manchester, Jamaica

Hometown: Banana Ground, Manchester, Jamaica

High school: Manchester High School

College: The University of Technology in Kingston, Jamaica

Career: Track and Field sprinter

Specialization: 100m and 200m sprint

Club: MVP Track Club

Nationality: Jamaican

Father: Keith Thompson

Mother: Rose Richards

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Derron Herah

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 57 kgs

Net worth: $4 million

Instagram: fastelaine

Facebook: Elaine Thompson Herah

Twitter: @FastElaine

Elaine Thompson's biography

What is Elaine Thompson's nationality? The athlete and the two other medalists of the women's 100m sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympicsare all Jamaicans.

She is a two-time Double Olympic gold medalist. Photo: @Jean Catuffe

Elaine Thompson's 100 meter record of 10.61 seconds for she lives up to the tattoo on her shoulder "One Life, One Chance." Her Instagram account has 344k followers as of August 2021.

Elaine Thompson's early life

She was born on 28th June 1992 in Manchester Parish, Jamaica. Therefore, Elaine Thompson's age is 29 years. She grew up under her grandmother's (Gloria Hycenth) care since she was 7.

Elaine Thompson's father, Keith Thompson, has a barbershop in Mandeville in Middlesex county in Manchester, Jamaica. He was an athlete in his high school years.

Her mother is Rose Richards, and she has a brother named Stephen. Growing up in the small rural community of Banana Ground in Manchester was tough. Elaine would walk ten miles to and from school daily.

Elaine Thompson's education

She was the fastest runner in primary school and at Manchester High School. Olympic 110 m hurdles champion Omar McLeod is also the institution's alumnus. The lady participated in the 100m race in the 2009 Jamaican High School Championships and finished fourth with a 12.01s record.

The athlete is a five-time Olympic gold medalist. Photo: @fastelaine

Although disciplinary issues locked her out of competitions in her final high school year, her college coach, Paul Francis, picked her for the world-class MVP group instead of her brother, Stephen.

The coach wanted her to study at the University of Technology in Kingston, Jamaica. The new training environment at the university was challenging for the young lady.

In her first year in 2012, injuries slowed her progress. Her 100m PB performance dropped to 11.41s. The athlete has a Bachelor's Degree in Food Service Management and Culinary Arts and loves preparing Caribbean dishes.

Elaine Thompson's career information

Paul Francis kept motivating her. In April 2015, the sprinter rose to 10.92s in the 100m PB in Kingston and 10.84s in the B race Eugene. She got the half-lap title at the Jamaican Championships in 22.51s.

Her PB was 22.10s at the IAAF Diamond League in London and 21.66s at the World Championships. The athlete got a silver medal and was fifth on the world's best female athletes' list.

She planned to compete in the 100m and 200m races at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She matched Fraser-Pryce's Jamaican record of 10.70s in the 100m race during the qualifiers but dropped out of the 200m hurdle.

The athlete is a 100 m sprint National Record Holder. Photo: @fastelaine

She won gold in Rio's 100m heat with an 11.21s speed, thus defeating chippers and breaking the 21.78s records in the 200m World Championships. Therefore, the athlete became the first double Olympic female sprint champion in history.

The athlete won a silver medal in the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing in the 200m heat. The athlete won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games' 4x100m heats in Glasgow.

Elaine Thompson's coach is Stephen Francis. She is under the MVP Track Club and a brand ambassador for Nike, Flow and NCB. Stephen Francis remarked that Elaine Thompson's Olympics 2020 run was almost perfect, even after becoming the first Jamaican woman to complete the Olympics' 100m and 200m double.

Is Elaine Thompson married?

She is married to a former athlete and coach, Derron Herah. Elaine Thompson Herah's husband is Jamaican. He attended St. Jago High School, then Southwest Christian Junior College, and later graduated from Texas Tech University.

What is Elaine Thompson's husband's age? The 39-year-old Derron is a former St. Jago athlete. He competed in the 400 m hurdles from 2001 to 2008. Derron later served as a coach before venturing into business.

Elaine Thompson and Derron Herah celebrated their first marriage anniversary on 2nd November 2020. Photo: @fastelaine

Elaine Thompson's husband owns boutiques, pawnshops and the Herah Music Entertainment label. The couple kept their relationship a secret until they got married on 2nd November 2019.

They do not have a child as of August 2021. Elaine Thompson's wedding pictures are on her Instagram page. Olympic champion Omar McLeod sang Ed Sheeran's Perfect at the wedding.

Where does Elaine Thompson live now? Elaine Thompson's net worth is $4 million. Elaine Thompson's house is in Banana Ground in Jamaica. Fans speculate her spouse is also a millionaire.

Elaine Thompson overcame many obstacles to become an international star. She would not have set the new world record in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 if she gave up years ago. The athlete appreciates her coaches for pushing her to do better.

