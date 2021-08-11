Police officers arrested two suspects who were believed to be involved in a robbery of pension payouts

The suspects were found with R35 000 in cash on them when they were arrested

The men are believed to be part of a group of four men who robbed a security company while they were distributing pension payouts

Two suspects have been arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery and the unlawful possession of firearms. The South African Police Service found R35 000 on the suspects.

A multidisciplinary team comprising of detectives, K9, Air Wing and Visible Policing were able to successfully arrest the two suspects aged 39 and 40.

The due are believed to be part of a team of four men who held up security company officials who were facilitating pension payouts in the Community Hall at Elias village outside Ganyesa.

Upon investigating information the police found two cash containers and confronted the two men. They opened fire on the police and fled into the bushes where they were later arrested.

The suspects were found with firearms on them and a bag containing approximately R35 000.

