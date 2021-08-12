Another attorney took to social media to announce the beautiful news of his admission to the High Court of South Africa

@Shingy_M says she is delighted to have made it this far and shared photos of him taking his oath and dabbing out of the court building

Many Twitter users are seriously inspired by the progress in life and wished him well in his journey to becoming one of the greatest legal minds

The High Court of South Africa has a new legal practitioner in the form of a proud guy who identified himself as Mdara. @Shingy_M took to social media to break the news of his admission to the highest court in the land.

The attorney posted photos of him outside the court as well as the one taking his oath in office and another one showing him celebrating with a dab.

The inspiring post naturally attracted many South Africans who couldn’t hold their excitement for the happy legal mind. He captioned his post on Twitter:

“Today I was officially admitted as a Legal Practitioner (Attorney) of the High Court of South Africa.”

@Lelaaitie said:

“Bro I need your numbers for a rainy day, hahaha.”

@Ice_Tali said:

“Congratulations Bro. Hopefully, you will be sitting at the ConCourt as an independent thinker in the near future. Ngoba hhayi.”

@Lokos_Magreet said:

“My people are ready, tell your uncles.”

@Lindo3466 said:

“Congratulations my brother, this is big. The profession awaits you. I hope to meet you in court one day and we argue like we were there when they were borrowing each other money and breaching contracts and after the court session we go out for drinks.”

@LetukaMolati said:

“Welcome to the fraternity. On behalf of all learned friends, we're happy to have you in our midst. Read. Prepare. Stay within ethics. Make decisions you'll live with. Now read that again.”

@Tembela360 said:

“There is nothing that excites me when I see our own black people are climbing the ladder. It gives me hope to push myself against all odds. Well done my brother.”

@SithembisoKZN said:

“Well done brother. Soon you will become a big boy of the High Court and the name changes to be preceded by Adv.”

@Dimbone said:

“I saw the moment these pics were taken yesterday by whom I presume are your parents. Congratulations Brother.”

