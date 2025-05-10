Erasmus is embracing life in the Mother City, sharing moments at iconic spots like Wembley Roadhouse and enjoying beach workouts

He’s posted stylish throwbacks from a Sundowns-era shoot, featuring African luxury fashion from House of Nala

Erasmus is branching into esports, co-hosting an EA FC 25 tournament with a prize pool of R8,000

Former Orlando Pirates forward Kermit Erasmus appears to be revelling in life beyond the PSL spotlight, sharing moments of joy and personal growth through his recent Instagram activity.

Former Orlando Pirates Star Kermit Erasmus Embraces New Life in Cape Town with Fashion

Positive Vibes and Fashion Flair

Erasmus, now turning out for Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars, has been radiating good energy online. His content offers a mix of nostalgic throwbacks and current-day highlights—from beach workouts to quality time with loved ones.

The 34-year-old recently posted a photo shoot from his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, captured by renowned Johannesburg photographer Star Nala. The images showcase Erasmus donning premium threads from the House of Nala, an African luxury fashion label that champions modern African elegance.

Cape Town roots and culinary adventures

Erasmus has also been reconnecting with his Cape Town roots. In one post, he posed outside the iconic Wembley Roadhouse in Belgravia. Known for its hearty curries, samoosas, grills, and deep-dish pizzas, the restaurant is a local favourite and a symbol of the city's culinary heritage.

His presence there not only spotlighted his love for food but also resonated with fans who appreciate seeing local icons support long-standing community institutions.

Erasmus expands into Esports.

Beyond football and fashion, Erasmus is spreading his wings into the world of gaming. In April, he partnered with top South African gamer Kaylan Moodley to host an EA FC 25 tournament. The event boasted a prize pool of R8,000 and was well-received by fans and aspiring gamers alike.

This move signals a savvy step by the former Bafana Bafana star, tapping into the lucrative and youth-driven esports industry. Erasmus is not only planning for life after football but doing so on his terms.

More Than Just a Footballer

Whether he's in the gym, on the beach, gaming, or dining in Cape Town’s iconic spots, Kermit Erasmus is crafting a multidimensional post-PSL identity. The ex-Pirates and Sundowns man is proving that there's life after football—and he’s living it with style, purpose, and positivity.

From PSL Stardom to Casric Comeback

Kermit Erasmus may have raised eyebrows by dropping a division to join National First Division outfit Casric Stars, but the former Orlando Pirates striker is clearly writing his own narrative—on and off the pitch.

While some fans questioned his decision to forgo PSL interest from clubs like Chippa United, Erasmus seems focused on more than just football. Between training sessions, he’s embracing fashion, food, and even the gaming world—sharing glimpses of a vibrant, purpose-driven life after top-flight football.

His recent Instagram posts paint a picture of a man unbothered by criticism—spending time with loved ones, revisiting his Cape Town roots, and collaborating with esports talent on tournaments with serious prize money. The 34-year-old’s move to Casric Stars might be surprising, but it’s clear he’s still very much in control of his journey.

