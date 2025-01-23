Former Bafana Bafana star Kermit Erasmus has joined NFD side Casric Stars, months after leaving Soweto giants Orlando Pirates

The 34-year-old was linked with PSL club Chippa United, but joined Casric who are currently sixth in the NFD, as they push for promotion to Mzansi's elite league

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Erasmus had made a mistake and should have joined a PSL side

Winger Kermit Erasmus shocked the nation after joining NFD side Casric Stars as a free agent after he left Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The new Casric player has struggled with injuries, which curtailed his career, which included clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, French side Rennes, and Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Former Orlando Pirates winger Kermit Erasmus dropped a division after joining Casric Stars as a free agent.

Source: Getty Images

Following his exit from Pirates, Erasmus will join a side chasing PSL promotion as they sit sixth on the NFD log, four points away from the PSL playoff spot.

Kermit Erasmus joins Casric Stars

Casric welcomed Erasmus on their Twitter (X) profile:

Erasmus will join the league to compete against top scorer and Hungry Lions star Muzomuhle Khanyi, a transfer target for Pirates.

During his last season at Pirates, Erasmus won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup while only managing six appearances in an injury-plagued season.

The 34-year-old will bring experience and quality to the side, pushing to follow in the footsteps of Carling Cup champions Magesi FC, who gained promotion to the PSL last season.

Erasmus showed off his Doctor Khumalo sweater in the tweet below:

Erasmus had options

The former Cape Town City and SuperSport United star was linked with a move to Chippa United and Magesi FC before he joined Casric, which was established in 2012.

Casric gained NFD status after buying the rights from Free State Stars, and last season, the club finished the season seventh on the log, four points away from the promotion playoffs.

Kermit Erasmus won two titles with Orlando Pirates last season before being released.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Eramsus' new club

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Erasmus' decision, saying the player still has something to offer PSL clubs.

Deacon Sanele gave some advice:

"Football players should save during their career to resign with dignity and honour. Then, they can follow other career options. At 34, you are too old for football but young enough in other fields."

Vinny DeRossi says Erasmus has a plan:

"This one is clever; he wants to score goals at NFD so they can say he is a beast."

Mchenge Mbonja says Chiefs should have signed Erasmus:

"Why didn't Chiefs sign this guy? You can't tell me Morris is better than this dude."

Victor Luyanda Hlatshaneni was harsh:

"He mocked the champions and thought everything would go well. Serves him right."

Thami Gwamanda said the move is a punishment:

"When an active player involves themselves in making comments about other teams on podcasts, this will likely happen."

Masihambe Lubabalo rates Erasmus:

“He is better than Saile, Chivaviro, Mobi and Mokgapa.”

Lebohang Mokhethi is frustrated:

"Marumo needs a striker but couldn't even sign Erasmus."

Molao Kgatello hopes for the best:

"All the best, Romeo."

Karabo Jovies Mokha Gwazilitye said Erasmus moved for money:

"So Casric is going to pay him better than Chippa United."

Excellent Lekgetho wanted Erasmus to play at a higher level:

"Should've joined Chiefs; this man has much to offer to a big team."

Kermit Erasmus backs Miguel Cardoso for success at Mamelodi Sundowns

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Kermit Erasmus has backed coach Miguel Cardoso for success at the PSL champions.

Cardoso joined Masandawana following the shock dismissal of former coach Manqoba Mngqithi and has been backed to succeed at the team that won the PSL in seven consecutive seasons.

