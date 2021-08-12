Stuart Baxter Compares Mamelodi Sundowns to PSG Ahead of MTN8 Clash

Mamelodi Sundowns are a lot like PSG with their amazing form, according to Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs are going to play against Masandawana in the MTN8 and Baxter is looking to change some things

Baxter's focus at the moment is to make sure his team gels well so that they can take Mamelodi Sundowns on properly

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter knows the quality that Mamelodi Sundowns possesses and compared them to the rampant Paris Saint-Germain. Baxter says that Sundowns will be focusing on the Champions League while Chiefs try to close the gap in the league.

“The gap has increased, and it is not just that we couldn’t sign players, there are a few things, a few reasons why Chiefs have gradually been away from that benchmark,” said Baxter, according to The Citizen.

Sundowns, according to the Kaizer Chiefs coach, are the only team with the burden of expectation of a league title. He also said that he hopes that Chiefs' rebuilding process works out because they want to knock Sundowns off their domination.

“Having as many players as Sundowns do does increase the pressure. The bar is higher, it is up to the rest to chase them and bring greater competition," said the coach according to The South African.

Stuart Baxter won't give too much away about the club's new signings

Kaizer Chiefs has signed a number of new players but the coach played coy about how many of them would be featuring in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Baxter says Itumeleng Khune is getting better with age

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says that Itumeleng Khune has evolved plenty since he was the gaffer six years ago.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News with a few comments, Baxter highlighted that Khune's age is not going to be a problem at all.

The story around goalkeepers at Amakhosi is a tricky one since there are four good goalies who are good enough for the number one starting spot according to coach Baxter. When it comes to Khune though, the coach has absolutely no worries about him.

"The challenge we all have is to make sure we stay in as good shape as we can, as sharp as we can. It's inevitable that the clock will tick but we know goalkeepers can play well into their thirties," said Baxter to Briefly News.

