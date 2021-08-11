Stuart Baxter is settling back in with Kaizer Chiefs and is hoping to make an impact on his return. Amakhosi are going to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 and during a press conference, Baxter gave some comments about Itumeleng Khune and where he stands.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says that Itumeleng Khune has evolved plenty since he was the gaffer six years ago. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News with a few comments, Baxter highlighted that Khune's age is not going to be a problem at all.

The story around goalkeepers at Amakhosi is a tricky one since there are four good goalies who are good enough for the number one starting spot according to coach Baxter. When it comes to Khune though, the coach has absolutely no worries about him.

"The challenge we all have is to make sure we stay in as good shape as we can, as sharp as we can. It's inevitable that the clock will tick but we know goalkeepers can play well into their thirties," said Baxter to Briefly News.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is not fazed by Itumeleng Khune's age. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images and Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Baxter stated that things have changed and he has a lot of options to choose from but he doesn't intend to make it that they have a rotational system with the goalkeepers.

"We like to make sure that someone feels secure in his position and he's done well. Itu is competing well now. I've been quite pleased with him," said the coach.

"Despite the clock ticking, he's keeping himself relevant. He knows the situation we're in and he knows his own situation. He has that choice to soldier on and keep battling or drift away and become less relevant."

Kaizer Chiefs will be playing against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday in their MTN8 quarter-final clash.

Stuart Baxter says he's excited for his future with Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Stuart Baxter only recently got back to his position as the Kaizer Chiefs boss but he is optimistic about the future. The club has made a number of new signings and their Carling Black Label Cup performance was one to remember.

Chiefs utilised the game to show off their new signings with fans getting to watch Cole Alexander and Brandon Petersen in action. Petersen would have made a strong argument to be the Chiefs' first-choice keeper in the upcoming season.

“The game gave me good information. The supporters wanted us to win it and beat the old enemy but most importantly, we got valuable information that we will use going forward," said Baxter.

Source: Briefly.co.za